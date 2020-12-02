Western Nations Should Re-Examine Relationship With Iran After Belgian Terror Trial

It is long overdue for Western governments to reconsider their diplomatic relations with the Iranian regime. The mullahs’ regime has spent more than 40 years terrorizing its citizens and committing human rights violations that would never be allowed in western countries. Throughout this tumultuous period in Iran’s history, western countries have ignored what has been going on, even to the point of appeasing the regime.

For over 40 years, the regime in #Tehran has been terrorizing the #Iranian people, abusing its power, oppressing its population, attacking its religious and ethnic minorities, and threatening world peace through its international web of terror.#MEK #Iran pic.twitter.com/YcU4SHtRmo — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) September 14, 2020

This has just made it worse for Iranians as the more western countries ignore the atrocities taking place, the worse they become. It is almost as if these atrocities just don’t take place.

A court case in Belgium may bring about change

This case is to do with an Iranian terror plot that fortunately didn’t take place as the perpetrators were apprehended following a tip-off. The target of the bomb was the Free Iran Rally which takes place once a year organized by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI),. It was the president-elect Maryam Rajavi who was the rally’s keynote speaker who would likely have been killed in the bombing had gone ahead. It has been her persistence and criticism of the despotism of the Iranian regime that has helped to initiate protests and uprisings against the regime.

Since the uprising in December 2017-January 2018, when Iranian society entered a new phase of uprisings, the regime stepped up its crimes and adventures in three dimensions #IranProtests #FreeIran2020https://t.co/ytJG4u3rG9 pic.twitter.com/aef0IeQH5x — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) September 22, 2020

The January 2018 uprising continued throughout the month before mass arrests, brutal crackdowns and violent interrogations took place which resulted in the murders of numerous peaceful protesters. These methods were not successful but just led to the slogans used at the uprising being used in home communities instead. Mrs. Rajavi called for 2018 to be a “year full of uprisings.”

The regime’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, did admit that the slogans were developed by the main pro-democracy opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), a key member organization of the NCRI.

https://t.co/fDw1tKXyUQ: On June 30, 2018, a sophisticated bomb should have exploded during a meeting of the #NCRI a coalition of movements opposed to the authorities in Tehran. The attack plan had been foiled by extremists. #MEK #Iran https://t.co/Vihck8lA6j — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 10, 2020

These failures to wipe out support for the (PMOI / MEK Iran) led the regime to shift its terrorism overseas. This is where Assadi, an Iranian diplomat stationed in Vienna, Austria, comes into the picture. He is now being tried for the leading role he played in the thwarted bomb attack at the rally annual event at Villepinte, just outside Paris in late June 2018.

This rally was well known and attracted up to 100,000 participants which included many important people including western politicians from around the world. Threatening the lives of western dignitaries shows what little respect the regime has for anyone outside its country. However, this should be a wake-up call to western countries as they can no longer keep appeasing a country that is exporting terrorism in order to weaken the opposition that is in exile.

The (#PMOI /#MEK #Iran) was first established in 1965 and was an important factor in the Iranian Revolution of 1979 which deposed the Shah, but installed the mullahs instead, led by Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khomeini.https://t.co/WPRCymAvZP pic.twitter.com/p5drgFLj8D — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) December 1, 2020

There is some hope that the trial taking place in Belgium will change the attitudes of countries towards Iran. What could happen is expanding human rights-related sanctions, close Iranian embassies, and formally recognize the existence of Iran’s democratic Resistance movement.

So far, the West has been maintaining standard diplomatic relations with the Iranian regime. This hasn’t subdued the regime, but now it has been revealed publicly that it was an Iranian with a privileged position as a diplomat was behind this bombing attempt, it may be that things will change for the better.

