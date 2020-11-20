What Will Change for the Iranian Regime Following Trial of its Diplomat Terrorist in Europe?

For years, the Iranian regime has been plotting terrorist attacks and assassinations to be carried out in Europe. It has often got off without any consequences, mostly because of the West’s appeasement of the Iranian regime.

However, this may start to change in the wake of the trial of the Iranian regime’s terrorist diplomat and his three accomplices. Their trial is due to start at the end of the month in Belgium.

Diplomat Assadollah Assadi was at the center of a plot to bomb the Free Iran gathering held just outside Paris in June 2018. Every year, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran)holds a huge gathering to which tens of thousands of people attend as well as hundreds of renounced political figures, lawmakers, religious officials and dignitaries from around the world.

The main opposition to the Iranian regime has a huge following in Iran and it is supported by many around the world. At the end of 2017, a major uprising took place and the organizational strength of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) became apparent to the regime that has been trying to dismiss its influence for years.

It was a very significant uprising because it really challenged the regime’s claims of legitimacy and it was clear that the people fundamentally want regime change. The regime’s attempts to undermine the opposition (PMOI / MEK Iran) have increased greatly since then and there is no doubt that Assadi and his handlers in Iran were targeting the Free Iran gathering to avoid further attempts to overthrow the regime.

Targeting a peaceful opposition (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran) group at a well-attended event in Europe was a risky move. Now that Assadi has been caught, it is a risk that has not paid off, and one that could have very serious consequences. Some Iranian officials are trying to get the Europeans to drop the case and extradite Assadi, but this is not going to happen.

Assadi himself has tried to get the authorities to drop the case by making terrorist threats. He said that armed militant groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and Iraq have been keeping an eye on the situation to see what side Belgium is going to choose.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has described Assadi’s arrest as “illegal” and said that the regime will have a “proportional response”. How arresting a terrorist is “illegal” is yet to be clarified, but this threat from Zarif shows that Iran’s Foreign Ministry and its embassies across the world are centers of terrorism.

Javad Zarif, Iranian regime's foreign minister must be denied any visit to #Europe for the killing of 1,500 protesters last November.

Belgium’s head of state security made it very clear to the prosecutor that Assadi is not a lone terrorist. He said that that the highest levels of leadership in Iran was involved with the terror plot.

The matter is too serious to be forgotten about and a trial must be held. It should also be a reason for governments across Europe to consider the Iranian regime’s belligerence, especially given the potential numbers of casualties, including the presence of high-profile politicians and dignitaries.

We will hopefully see Western governments increase pressure on Iran and take action so that regime terrorists like Assadi are prevented from operating. The Iranian foreign minister’s latest threat should also be taken into consideration for future visits.

