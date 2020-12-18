Why Iran’s Regime Says Opposing Human Rights Violations Is Terrorism

Last Friday, when French resident, Ruhollah Zam, was executed, European countries condemned his execution, but the regime’s foreign ministry told the three ambassadors that their opposition to the execution was supporting terrorism.

One can guess as to why they said this and that is because their main activities are exporting terrorism and human rights violations against their own people. The regime’s foreign ministry, mainly its chief, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has attempted to whitewash Iran’s crimes against humanity and he has even applauded the Iranian regime as “the greatest democracy” in the Middle East, despite the fact it has the highest execution rate per head of population.

There was a new setback in relations between #Iran and Europe a few days ago when the regime carried out the execution of a journalist. The journalist in question, Ruhollah Zam was lured to Iraq from France where he had been living as a refugee.#MEK #WeStand4FreeIran pic.twitter.com/F2Suv2k0sZ — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) December 18, 2020

Iran has rarely been threatened by European nations for its inhumane treatment of its own citizens. That’s why now it thinks it doesn’t need to listen to their opinions. The EU’s appeasement policy has typically encouraged the regime to try to bomb the opposition, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) rally in 2018 in Paris believing that no one would stop them even if they got to know in advance.

Assadollah Assadi’s role in the thwarted bombing attempt

Even though Assadi and his three accomplices were caught red-handed in 2018, Assadi was ordered not to appear in court because he claimed he had diplomatic immunity. What he is trying to say is that he has diplomatic immunity which and can go ahead with a terrorist attack on European soil and still enjoy his diplomatic privileges, go back to Iran, and continue with his career in the regime.

Even though Assadi’s trial is a first for its type, the regime has used embassies and diplomats for terrorist attacks abroad before. In the 1990s, the regime’s sent terrorists with diplomatic passports to travel to Switzerland where they assassinated Dr. Kazem Rajavi, the Iranian Resistance’s representative in Switzerland, and then they flew straight back to Iran.

Because the EU has failed to make the regime accountable for its many crimes abroad and within Iran, it has encouraged the mullahs’ diplomat-terrorist to take control of a terrorist attack in Europe and still claim diplomatic immunity.

Mr. Josep Borrell should remember that when he meets Zarif eventually, this is the man who boasted about #Iran being the “greatest democracy on Earth.” Presumably, in Zarif’s warped views, the highest execution rate is a sure sign of democracy.https://t.co/Gzcups89z3 #MEK pic.twitter.com/phPbFR3ZL6 — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) December 17, 2020

Negotiating with the regime, particularly with its chief apologist, Zarif doesn’t exactly support the EU’s claims that it intends to eliminate terrorism in its own member states and elsewhere. The EU should enforce sanctions on Zarif and his ministry for their role in the 2018 bomb plot. European countries must close Iran’s embassies, which harbor spies, and also expel all of the regime’s agents.

Being firm with the terrorist regime would have important consequences for world peace.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran ’s (NCRI): The first step the EU can take is to cancel Javad Zarif’s trip to Europe and condemn the recent executions of political prisoners in Iran. Zarif is the person who incredibly recently boasted that Iran was the “greatest democracy in the Middle East.”

