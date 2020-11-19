Robert Torricelli’s Statement to the Court Concerning the Trial of Assdollah Assadi

November 27th, 2020, will see Iranian terrorists being tried in Antwerp, Belgium. Among them is Iran’s regime diplomat-terrorist, Assdollah Assadi. Mr. Robert Torricelli, a former Senator from New Jersey had some words to say. He supports the judicial proceeding against the possible terrorist action at the Free Iran rally which organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and was attended by tens of thousands.

Senator Robert Torricelli at the Free Iran rally in Poland#WarsawSummit#FreeIranWithMaryamRajavi pic.twitter.com/pQvcERTvv5 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) February 13, 2019

Mr. Torricelli remarked that he was seated in the VIP seats at the rally close to Maryam Rajavi, who was likely to be the focus of the foiled terrorist plot and he supports the trial of the terrorists responsible for organizing the activities.

The 2nd point he made was that he couldn’t believe that the Iranian regime would ever involve itself with such an attack, particularly as many attendees were high profile international dignitaries from Europe. He said the death toll would have been enormous had the attack taken place.

https://t.co/fDw1tKXyUQ: On June 30, 2018, a sophisticated bomb should have exploded during a meeting of the #NCRI a coalition of movements opposed to the authorities in Tehran. The attack plan had been foiled by extremists. #MEK #Iran https://t.co/Vihck8lA6j — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 10, 2020

He said he had viewed the report provided by the investigating judge and he was sure that decisions about the terrorist plot were taken by the higher authorities in Iran. Worse still is that because a diplomat was involved that it could be considered state terrorism. It is frightening to find that the diplomat-cum-terrorist, Assadollah Assadi, has threatened Belgium with retaliating terrorist attacks if he was convicted.

He said he had shown an interest in Iran for more than 30 years from when he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. When he was a member of the house of foreign affairs committee he got to know the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI / MEK Iran), or the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance and had supported their movement which sought democracy in Iran. He said when in the Senate, as a member of the Committee on Foreign Relation, he kept up a supportive relationship with the (PMOI / MEK Iran), and NCRI.

Assadi, a third counsellor at Iran’s embassy in Vienna, is an officer of its intelligence & security ministry-serving in the internal security directorate, considered a terrorist organisation by the European Union-and was the “operational commander” of the mission,asserts Raes.6/ — Alireza Jafarzadeh (@A_Jafarzadeh) November 15, 2020

He recalled that since leaving the Senate he kept up his ties with the (PMOI / MEK Iran), and even helped to relocate (PMOI / MEK Iran), members from Iraq to Europe and Albania. He also said he liaised with the U.S. Government, and UNHCR while the relocations were taking place.

He said throughout the last 3 plus decades he got to know the history of the (PMOI / MEK Iran), and its ambition to install freedom and democracy in Iran. He believes that this happening would help to promote world peace and security.

He mentioned a number of terror attacks outside Iran such as the killing in cold blood of an NCRI representative in Rome, Italy in 1993. The victim used to be an Iranian diplomat but defected to join the NCRI.

Khamenei’s role as the ultimate authority on terrorist operations outside #Iran has been referenced in numerous international documents. The trial documents concerning the1992 Mykonos assassination of dissidents in Berlin point to #Khamenei. From NCRI-US's 'Emissaries of Terror': pic.twitter.com/vqwLWzG5yv — NCRI-U.S. Rep Office (@NCRIUS) June 24, 2019

Another assassination in Turkey, he recalled, was of Zahra Rajabi a (PMOI / MEK Iran) leader. Reza Barzegar Massoumi, an Iranian diplomat, was arrested and convicted and told to serve 33 years and 4 months in prison for his role in the murder. Ms. Rajabi was in Turkey to assist Iranian refugees. He was also a (PMOI / MEK Iran) supporter.

The terrorist history of Iran mullahs regime

On Feb 20, 1996, #NCRI member Zahra Rajabi & a #PMOI/#MEK support were assassinated by #Iran’ian regime diplomat terrorists in Istanbul.#ExpelIranDiplomatTerrorists pic.twitter.com/49FHQGdATL — mostafa.m Ⓜ️ (@MostafaMe4) July 14, 2018

Also, Robert Torricelli recalls when Ali Akbar Ghorbani, a (PMOI / MEK Iran) member, was in 1993 kidnapped in Turkey. It wasn’t until six months later that his badly mutilated body was discovered in an Istanbul suburb. It was believed that a terrorist linked to the Iranian regime was responsible for kidnapping and murdering him.

Torricelli said that the foiled terrorist murder on June 30th, 2018 in Villepinte has had a great effect on his life. He couldn’t believe that he could be targeted by the Iranian regime and he praises the work of the police for preventing this attack.

Belgium Extends Sentence for #Iran'ian Regime Terrorist Involved in Plot Against Opposition Conference

According to Belga news agency, the verdict was given by the first branch of Antwerp’s criminal court. The verdict underlines that Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian regime… pic.twitter.com/u79YaJdjM5 — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) January 23, 2019

