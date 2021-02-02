Growing calls for Europe to Formulate a Tougher Policy Against Iranian State Sponsored Terrorism

The time for a verdict to be announced in a Belgium court on the act of terrorism initiated by an Iranian regime diplomat is drawing closer as is a decision to be made by politicians that it is high time Europe took a firm stance regarding Iran’s terrorist activities outside of its own country which is now threatening world peace and security.

At the center of this recent case is Assadollah Assadi, who had been paid by the regime to hold the position as the Third Counsolet of the regime’s embassy in Vienna. Instead of taking this important role seriously, Assadi carefully joined in the plan to transport a bomb from Tehran to Vienna on a commercial flight, and organize its delivery to two agents who were assigned the job of detonating the bomb at the event.

Assadi believed he could use his diplomatic status to do whatever he wants and he now claims that his diplomatic status offers him diplomatic immunity which according to him the Belgian court isn’t qualified to try him.

Along with Assadi’s view, there is a worrying indication that Europe’s historical affinity with Iran is allowing the regime to be let off the hook with its crimes so far, so its terrorist activities have increased and threatened the security of European citizens.

The regime has been using its diplomats and diplomatic facilities to engage in terrorist activities in Europe. Assadi is the first diplomat to be caught delivering explosives to agents and getting caught in the act. Because Europe has done little to stop Iran’s terrorist activities they have got worse.

There are a number of signatories to a statement demanding that action should be taken to make the regime accountable for its terrorist activities. This statement was signed by the following:

Traian Băsescu, Former President of Romania;

Petre Roman, Former Prime Minister of Romania;

Giulio Terzi, Former Foreign Minister of Italy;

Alain Vivien, Former Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of France.

Eduard Kukan, who used to be the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, called on the EU., the European Parliament, and leaders of European states to take real action against the regime’s terrorist activities.

The signatories demand that Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian regime’s foreign minister be held accountable for the important role he played in the Villepinte bombing attempt.

Europe must also list Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as terrorist organizations and their agents must be punished and told to leave Europe, the signatories of the statement wrote. “Granting political asylum and citizenship to these mercenaries in European countries should be a red line. As shown by experience, these facilities are a tool in the hands of the regime for espionage and terrorism.”

