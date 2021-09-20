Iran: Corrupted Parliament Member Acknowledges Regime’s Deadlock

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the Iranian regime’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, admitted the regime’s impasse and inability to respond to the demands of Iran’s restive society on Wednesday.

There is no trace of management

“In the country, there is no trace of management or decision-making. When we have meetings, there are so many concerns that no one knows what to do,” Qalibaf said in an interview with the ISNA News Agency on September 15.

“At the peak of claiming we have no money in the country, we spend $160 billion a year only for exploiting fossil energy. Meanwhile, we know that 50% of this fossil energy is wasted, and there is inequality and injustice, creating valleys of poverty,” Qalibaf told reporters, acknowledging that the regime has enough funds to meet people’s demands and that regime official and their families profit solely from Iran’s oil revenues.

Qalibaf talks about corruption

“Unfortunately, wherever we go in the country, we have imbalances. We face imbalances in recruitment, the concentration of power, pension funds, imbalances between authority and responsibility.

We have $ 110 billion in revenue but face double-digit inflation. We have $20 billion in revenue yet, we see budget deficits and inflation,” Qalibaf added.

“We make important decisions with the least information,” Qalibaf admitted. “Therefore, we add problems to the country every day.”

Qalibaf talks about corruption, despite the fact that he is one of the regime’s most corrupt officials. He embezzled billions of dollars while acting as the regime’s mayor in Tehran. His corruption was even exposed by the state-run media. In May 2017, the state-run Sharq daily published an article detailing some of Qalibaf’s corruption.

60 trillion rial debt of Tehran municipality

“But how clean is Qalibaf himself? The most important indicator is the speech of Valiollah Seif, head of the Central Bank. He talked about a 60 trillion rial debt of Tehran municipality to the banking network.

A gift of 3.5 trillion rials to the deputy mayor is equal to 31 years’ worth of salary of the workers, which according to the latest decisions of the Labor Ministry, was increased only to 9.4 million rials. Astronomical property is also becoming famous everywhere.

This case also had a sad ending and was removed from the parliament’s agenda for investigation. Apparently, in addition to the deputy mayor, according to published statistics, the cost of the house of mayor himself is 200 million rials per meter,” the state-run Sharq daily reported in May 2017.

The regime’s systemic corruption

The regime’s systemic corruption, which has resulted in poverty and other economic issues, has come to a point where regime officials are being forced to admit some facts.

“What is the reason for so many unemployed youths being educated?” asked Mohsen Dehnavi, another member of the regime’s parliament on Wednesday.

“For nine months, a young man ran from one organization to another to set up a toilet on the road between Tehran and Mashhad. “After nine months, [officials] came and asked for a hundred permissions,” Dehnavi claimed.

Poverty and unemployment

“Where else in the world can you find something like this? There is sufficient capital, and there are unemployed but skilled adolescents who are needed by the country. However, some people become wealthy as a result of their connections and permissions,” Dehnavi admitted.

While the regime’s entrenched corruption has resulted in poverty and unemployment, it has also heightened the Iranian people’s dislike for it.

“What concerns me is that people’s old wounds may resurface, causing them to react erratically. “There will be serious and fundamental concerns [for the system] if these reactions are combined,” Ebtekar daily cautioned officials on Wednesday.

