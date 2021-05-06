Iran Media on Economic Crises

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the economic crisis deepens and livelihood conditions deteriorate in Iran, the regime tries to conceal the situation and blame it on foreign sanctions, but even the state-run media is admitting that the problems are down to the regime’s policies.

The Kar-o-Kargar outlet wrote Tuesday that the incomes of the working class are not enough to meet living expenses because the minimum wage is only a quarter of the poverty line and that with rising inflation, this means that the purchasing power of workers is falling daily.

This has caused the life expectancy of working people to be far lower than that of the vanishing middle class or the upper class, Kar-o Kargar wrote, but still “no policy or movement [within the regime] favors low-income groups”.

The outlet asked how workers could change the economic cycle considering the livelihood problems they are “threatened” with. It advised that workers face “low wages, layoffs, termination of temporary employment contracts, psychological pressures from employer-imposed immorality, factory closures, rampant inflation, terrible devaluation”.

Then, the ILNA News Agency spoke with regime economist Ehsan Soltan on Monday about the purchasing power of the people, where Soltan explained that prices have increased five times or more, halving purchasing power for commodities.

He said: “The same purchasing power of the people has decreased by 30 to 50 percent to inflation; Especially for the commodity sector because the service sector does not have that much inflation.”

Meanwhile, Bultan News rejected on Tuesday, claims by President Hassan Rouhani and other officials that sanctions are to blame for these issues.

It wrote: “They claim if sanctions are lifted, there will be no problem, prices will decrease, and goods become cheaper. But experts have said many times that the impact of sanctions on the current economic situation of the country is finally 30%.

Thus, in the least case, 70% of the problems that exist in various fields are related to incompetence and bad management of the country’s officials.”

All of this shows why the Iranian people have been pouring into the streets in protest these past few months, urging their fellow citizens to boycott the upcoming elections. The country is currently a powder keg just waiting for the right spark to explode and bring the mullahs down.

The Mostaghel daily wrote Monday: “The one-dimensional view of danger should not blind our eyes to other dangers. We should not overlook the danger of discontent and revolt of the people.”

