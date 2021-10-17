Iranian Regime Upped Pressured on Int’l Community to Release Frozen Assets

Iran’s frozen assets in many nations have been a contentious topic in recent days. The Iranian regime has been urging countries to release funds that have been blocked so that they can be used.

The quantity of Tehran’s frozen funds has sparked a lot of speculation. This sum varies between $20 billion to $180 billion. The Iranian regime has upped its pressure on South Korea to unblock over $7 billion in recent weeks.

The South Korean government has refused to transfer any money to Iran’s leadership, citing US restrictions on Tehran’s oil exports as justification. This has also been the case with China, Japan, and India. The majority of Iran’s oil exports go to these four countries, which are currently refusing to provide unfreeze funds. Tehran tries to sell to the world community, that the government is permitted to spend this money on vaccines and responding to Iran’s Covid-19 outbreak.

Iran’s Covid-19 death toll reached 457,800 on Monday, according to reports compiled by the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). Even the regime’s manipulated death toll of 122,868 on Monday reveals that Iran is in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak’s deadliest days.

“We are still witnessing a fragile situation regarding the coronavirus in [Ardabil] province. The virus continues to spread in various parts of this province. According to the state-run Tasnim News Agency, the dean of Ardabil Medical Sciences University said on Monday,

“These fragile circumstances, if left unattended, can lead to a new wave of this illness and an increase in the number of new cases.” The current Covid-19 crisis could have been avoided if the Iranian leadership had used reliable vaccines. However, starting January 8, 2021, the regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, had effectively banned legitimate WHO-approved vaccines from the United States and the United Kingdom.

“Given the Japanese government’s cooperation and since we can now import vaccines, importing vaccines from Japan using Iran’s blocked currencies can be a very desirable option in the current situation,” Bahram Shakuri, Chairman of the Iran-Japan Joint Economic Committee, said on August 24.

While facts and data show that sanctions do not impede the regime from addressing the Covid-19 outbreak, it is important to note that sanctions are only in place because of the regime’s unacceptable behaviour. Sanctions would be lifted quickly if Iran stopped developing nuclear weapons or supporting terrorism. Yet, the regime’s regional adventurism and clandestine nuclear programme continue.

“Most of the sanctions are imposed due to the [system’s] ideology, and naturally standing up for the ideology will incur costs. But our discussion is not about why and how the sanctions are imposed. The question is that why do we refuse to take safe paths against sanctions and impose a lot of economic costs on the country?” On October 4, the state-run Eghtesad-e Pouya daily published an article in this regard.

The regime requires assets in order to fund terrorist proxy

The regime requires assets in order to fund terrorist proxy groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis. The Iranian dictatorship “pays as much as $700 million in funds annually” to Hezbollah, according to an exclusive study published by the US State Department in 2020, in addition to being “one of the primary suppliers of Hizballah’s military technology.”

Despite the fact that billions of dollars were delivered to the regime as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Iranian people’s living conditions remained unchanged, and large Iran protests erupted in 2018 as a result of economic issues. Every income made through the nuclear deal was used to fund terrorism by the regime.

Tehran has advanced its nuclear programme and expanded its missile and unmanned aerial vehicle programmes as a result of Western governments’ failure to challenge Tehran’s nefarious activities. In the meantime, more than 80% of Iranians live in poverty.

