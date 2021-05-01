Iranian Stock Market in Historic Decline

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that 46 million Iranians have lost their capital. Last year saw the stock market index turn green and huge interest in buying, many experts had warned that a price bubble was forming and when it popped it could decimate the weak Iranian economy.

Stock market lawyers who rejected requests at the highest prices were suddenly accepting any requests at the lowest price, presenting themselves as sellers, igniting the crisis in the stock market and worsening the situation.

The stock index increased to 2.1 million units in August 2020, but it’s now limited to 1.1 million. After the retreat of one million units, the biggest stock decline in the last five decades, the Iran Stock Exchange now has no intention of going green and there is no prospect of hope that the situation will improve or stabilize.

If this trend continues, studies demonstrate that the stock market index may even retreat another million units. Now, every week shareholders protest and criticize the government. Multiple rallies have been held in front of the organization and stock exchange company.

The Association for the Development of Professional Investment announced in an open letter to the head s of the three branches of power:

“The current state of the economy and the capital market, as a full-fledged mirror of the economic situation of the country today, is in an unsuitable and very miserable condition.”

“Words such as production, investor and worker have become synonymous with poverty, misery, and helplessness, and in contrast, middleman ship and usury and rent-seeking have become synonymous with wealth and fame.”

The essential point of this letter to demonstrate the amount of damage inflicted on Iranians. The letter added:

“The sharp drop in the market and the outflow of liquidity have seriously damaged the families of 46 million people in the stock market so that almost half of Iranians lost 40% of their assets in the stock market and are now helpless and forlorn in the coronavirus crisis.”

Never before has the capital market collapsed to such an extent with such a level of political intervention and dissatisfaction with the market is rampant. There are more than 50 million stakeholders in the capital market.

There was also an increased amount of money entering the stock market last year in the issuance of transaction codes and consecutive records in the participation of initial public offerings. The statistics illustrate that during the boom period of the stock exchange in 2020, 109 trillion tomans entered the stock exchange.

The market is now desperate for the billions of tomans that have flowed out of it in the last nine months and people’s confidence in the market is unlikely to return.

It can be estimated that 50 million people are active in the market, whether in Clubhouses, the web, or on the street but there is no investor confidence.

The trend of the money leaving the market shows and intensification in recent days. In April 2021 between 60 billion and 490 billion Tomans of liquidity were taken out of the market by individual entities.

Last Sunday was the eighth continuous day of outflow of real money from the stock market and the value of the change from real to legal ownership reached 528 billion Tomans, a 43$ increase on Saturday. This is a worrying trend that demonstrates the lack of confidence small shareholders have in the capital market.

