Iran’s Cause of Inflation and Poverty: Regime Corruption and Destructive Policies

According to the report by the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Iran’s society is facing more than 60 million people living in poverty and massive inflation after 42 years of mullah rule.

Iran’s unemployment has reached critical levels

Iran’s unemployment has reached critical levels. Economic growth and output have both fallen below zero. The situation is so dire that most specialists are warning regime authorities about the societal ramifications of the situation, as well as the potential for unrest.

Nearly 48 million Iranians, including retirees and their families, make up more than half of the population.

People’s tables have been emptied by the continual rise of inflation and high prices, as well as the rapid expansion of liquidity.

The poverty limit is set at 100 million rials (about $400), yet workers’ incomes are only a fifth of that.

Iran’s economy in 2021 is at more risk than ever

Seyyed Ali Madadzadeh, who has worked as an advisor to the Program and Budget Organization’s economic deputy since 2018, speaks of the inflation crisis:

“Iran’s economy in 2021 is at more risk than ever of growing liquidity and rising inflation. The current government’s willingness to spend more for making good memories and the future government’s fascination with raising spending to deliver on its many promises is the biggest threat.

Today, the most important economic issue is inflation. In general, the situation of the country’s economy such as sanctions, inflation, and stagflation are like they were in 2013, the beginning of [the Rouhani] government, and in terms of economic and social indicators, the situation is much worse.”

Severely harmed the country’s economy

“At least four strategic errors have been committed in recent years, all of which have severely harmed the country’s economy. Artificially low exchange rates, destructive stock market manipulation, capital flight, and budget deficits have all resulted in increased liquidity, each of which has delivered a heavy blow to the economy, with the painful result being rapid inflation “Madadzadeh went on.

“The budget deficit, liquidity growth, inflation, and the negative business atmosphere made 2020 one of the worst economic years in the country, and policymakers not only did not help but they made things worse.”

The uncontrollable rise in inflation

Massoud Nili, another regime specialist, is continuously warning of the deteriorating situation and a series of crises and super-economic issues, particularly the uncontrollable rise in inflation, and he has given up hope that anybody will listen to his worries.

“Ebrahim Raisi’s government does not have a large economic playing field and is unable to employ multiple strategies. However, increasing liquidity, which dramatically raises inflation, is the most accessible option. It’s as if you’re playing with fire “According to an article in the Tejaratefarda newspaper on August 5, Nili added.

It is worth noting that the decade of the 2010s came to an end with all of its tragedies, a decade in which the Iranian people faced many challenges.

Its economic issues, on the other hand, remain unresolved and unfinished. The super challenges will be moved in 2021.

Officials and specialists from the regime, on the other hand, have no chance of improving the situation in the near future.

The Iranian people’s tables are still empty. Every day, Covid-19 takes lives, and unemployment and homelessness are endemic.

