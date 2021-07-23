Iran’s Economic Crisis Continues to Worsen

Iran’s economy is struggling with a number of crises as a result of fundamental corruption and destructive policies. Numbers have resulted in negative growth, inflation, and high prices, reducing people’s purchasing power and pushing at least 60 million Iranians further into poverty and misery across the country.

Water shortages

Farmers’ complaints about severe water shortages, as well as the high cost and scarcity of livestock feed, are symptoms of this catastrophic situation.

Social unbalances benefit the import mafia

“Unfortunately, we have witnessed a bitter experience for many years when protesting farmers pour their milk onto the streets or murder their livestock and leave it there in protest.

Farmers have been seen dumping their crops on the ground in front of agricultural offices “According to a July 15 article published by Tejarat daily.

These social unbalances benefit the import mafia the most, and by importing agricultural goods, they are practically plundering regular people and filling their personal pockets.

Iran’s economy is now being held, hostage

The crisis has reached a point that experts are continually warning of a “devastating flood” that will wash everyone away.

“Iran’s economy is now being held hostage to the interests of the mafias, and people are losing out. We are witnessing greedy parties, brokers, and corrupt figures seeking to take full control over the power structure.

The main issue is that Iran’s economy is in the hands of the unproductive. Rent-seekers are suffocating the economy while pocketing mass revenues,” wrote state-run Etemad daily on July 14.

Stealing Iran’s natural resources

The same mafia organizations have worked tirelessly to grasp the country’s economy and continue stealing Iran’s natural resources and wealth without interruption.

As per an article published on July 14 by state-run Akhbaresanat daily, “in recent decades, Iran’s economy has distanced far from development.

Political tensions and the escalation of sanctions, along with officials’ mismanagement and inefficiency of various governments, have all intensified this matter and prevented the Iranian economy from achieving growth and development.

This has led to the spread of unbridled poverty. Today, Iran’s economy is like an island in the global economic spectrum.”

Severe socio-economic crises

“Today we do not have stable exports and imports from neighboring countries and across the globe. Nor do we define a reciprocal flow for any of the countries and international unions in trade agreements,” Donyay-eghtesad daily wrote citing an official in charge of Iran’s merchants and dealers.

Each of the regime’s presidential candidates made their share of empty promises for 2025, talking about money distribution that has no effect other than to cause even more inflation. To this day, the current regime’s budget shortfall has destroyed Ex-President Hassan Rouhani’s government. As a result, rising expenses translate into higher inflation and more severe socio-economic crises.

The anger continues to accumulate in the people

The current system is described by an economist linked to the regime. “If these slogans are followed in 2025, the budget, banking, financial, social, and economic sectors would be thrown into even more disarray. Providing more subsidies and loans will not fix the country’s economic issues,” according to a July 14 article published by the Tejarat news daily.

Instead of addressing the economic problem such as banknote printing or liquidity, the regime is too busy trying to get a tighter grip on power and continue its malign activities. This will result in major protests like the ones in November 2019, as the anger continues to accumulate in the people.

