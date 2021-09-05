Iran’s Economic Crisis will Further Contribute to People’s Anger

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that Iran’s economy is in its worse state in decades, thanks to the mullahs’ ingrained corruption. While all economic data show that the regime has no solutions to Iran’s economic problems, Ebrahim Raisi, the regime’s new president, falsely asserts that he will.

Workers who are unable to make ends meet

Workers who are unable to make ends meet protest on a daily basis. On Saturday, the Etemad daily published about these protests: “The retirement funds are on the verge of collapse, with trillions of dollars worth of uncleared debts.

Due to the emptiness of the treasury, the country’s welfare organization cannot provide adequate services to its target population.”

The multidimensional poverty line

“Estimates show that on average between 2001 to 2019, about 33% of the country’s population moved below the multidimensional poverty line and the poverty line has increased from 950 thousand tomans in 2011 to 10 million tomans in 2020,” daily Etemad reported, citing a report by the Khomeini Relief Committee.

“Declining economic growth, rising inflation along with a significant decline in per capita income have led to rising poverty rates in recent years. Today, poverty has a broader meaning than material poverty, including lack of access to safe water, nutrition, health services, education, clothing and shelter, social insurance, and employment. Poverty can be defined in at least four dimensions: lack of economic, cultural, and social capital,” Etemad daily added.

The bubble growth of the stock market

Similarly, on August 29, the state-run Setar-e Sobh quoted an economist, remarking: “In a nutshell, all these problems are because of the [decisions by the] government and higher officials [Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei] who determine the course of the economy.

The increasing dollar exchange rate, the increasing profits of private enterprises, and the bubble growth of the stock market are what they want. By these actions, they plunder more and more people.”

Imam Khomeini’s Relief Committee (IRGC)

Khamenei or the Revolutionary Guards are tied to so-called private firms or institutions like Imam Khomeini’s Relief Committee (IRGC).

As a result, on Monday, August 30, the state media mocked his decree to limit inflation.

“How do they order inflation to be controlled and the value of the national currency to be strengthened when the Central Bank’s Chief has yet to be appointed? In a situation when the dollar forex rate is growing daily and the value of the national currency is falling, the official is nowhere to be found.

These directives were heard from governments on Monday, but there appears to be no executive guarantee,” the state-run Aftab-e Yazd reported.

Suicide due to extreme poverty

On Monday, Jahan-e Sanat newspaper condemned Raisi’s recent announcement to withdraw money from Iran’s resources for so-called initiatives, writing:

“Do the problems of Iran’s economy, big or small, allow the government to make such withdrawals?

Are the country’s officials willing to spend 50% of their monthly salary on such issues?

Are the children of these officials and government ministers who raise such issues willing to live under the burden of staggering costs such as housing and food and have no prospects for the future of themselves and their children?”

No hope for the future

While factional feuds over the lion’s share of Iran’s resources and income intensify, both factions’ official media warn that the country’s chronic economic woes are increasing people’s resentment of the regime. And the regime would be irrevocably destroyed as a result.

“Desperation is a deadly blow that can affect various issues in society in a society that has no hope for the future,” Etemad daily warned on Saturday.

