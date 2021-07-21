Iran’s Government Sowed Winds of Misery Says Former Presidential Candidate

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that The crises in Iran are overwhelming the Iranian regime, and its officials from the lowest to the highest position are confessing and showing their concern that there is no other solution left to rescue this 42 old mullahs’ rule.

Mostafa Hashemi Taba, a former presidential candidate reminded the government in an interview with the state-run daily Shargh, of the threat of social upheaval. He recalled government inefficiencies in various fields, including electricity blackouts and the damage this caused, as well as housing, unemployment, poverty, and hunger.

Mostafa Hashemi Taba, in his interview, emphasized the consequences of many of the destructive policies that have been implemented over the 40 years of the mullahs’ rule.

“We argued over the choice of the word ‘growth’ or ‘development’ or ‘progress’ and ignored the essence of the story and succumbed to the rising current costs and pressures, and now we are reaping the storm of unbearable appetite of consumption which is more than the production.”

Mr. Taba said, dismissing the economic growth that was announced by the outgoing Rouhani administration.

“Although it is said that Mr. Raisi inherited the ruins of Mr. Rouhani, and Kayhan writes that two years should be spent to removing its debris, we should say that two years is not enough and in fact, it takes much more time to remove its debris and rebuild.

And what is called rubble is in reality not rubble, but is the result of sowed winds, which is not only the result of Mr. Rouhani’s actions, although he also participates in it, and we must wait for the whirlwind that will arise from this field”, he added.

Mr. Taba further explained, “These winds have been sowed for whatever reason, including ignorance and the construction of imaginary utopias, far from possibilities and limitations, and whether we like it or not, whether we deny them with eloquent words or with shouts and slogans, and present again utopias resulting from our power and abilities, it will give its result, which is the whirlwind.”

“We sowed the wind of not paying attention to digging permitted and illegal deep wells, and today we are witnessing a storm of dry wells and subsidence of agricultural lands,” said Mr. Taba, addressing Iran’s serious water crisis.

“We sowed the indifference to privatization and rent-seeking and luxurious and prosperous life, and today we are reaping the storm of corruption, class conflict, and deprivation,” he continued, “The Supreme Leader has repeatedly stated in his speeches that the presidential candidates should not make promises to the people beyond the country’s capacities.”

Iranians are under severe economic pressure as a result of the regime’s corruption and destructive policies.

The regime is losing its legitimacy and the anger of the public grows by the day.

The result of this will undoubtedly be another mass uprising that will shake the regime’s foundations.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube