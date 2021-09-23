Iran’s Middle Class in Deplorable Conditions as a Result of Systemic Corruption

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that Iran’s present economic crisis has pushed the country’s middle class into rioting and protests.

People’s tolerance is eroding

People’s tolerance is eroding, and the state-run media is reporting on something that is unusual in Iran’s controlled media.

The state-run daily Mostaghel daily in an article entitled “the Conservative middle class” wrote: “The government’s inability to deal with issues like inflation and other economic problems, as well as the coronavirus and its side effects, has left the middle class dissatisfied and complaining about the status quo.”

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), 434,900 people had died in Iran as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak as of September 22.

Government’s contraction does not accept any excuse

Following this daily’s concerns, the state-run daily Mardom Salari commented in an article headed “the people with the government’s contraction does not accept any excuse”:

“A large part of society lives below the poverty line. This problem is also very serious. Another issue that the government will face is systematic corruption.

This systematic corruption has practically turned the government and the bureaucratic organization that should serve the society into a mechanism that systematically produces corruption, dissatisfaction, and inefficiency.

Cycle of corruption and inefficiency

In this regard, if no solution is devised, the government and first of all the members of the cabinet and the president will be swallowed up in this cycle of corruption and inefficiency.”

The public’s aversion to corruption is growing. So much so that even regime officials are obliged to confess and target individuals and groups under the supreme leader’s or IRGC’s influence.

The country’s rising and protected corruption

Nasrollah Pejmanfar, a cleric and legislator, remarked in a parliamentary session on September 15, 2021, regarding the country’s rising and protected corruption:

“What is going on in this country, and why are we allowing such things to go unnoticed? Where are such items concealed and classified across the world? I addressed a letter to several of these institutions, an official, through the Article 90 Commission, requesting that they declare their revenue.

Its chef penned a letter to me that was private and top-secret,” he added.

They are rent-seeking from everything

According to ICANA on 15 September, “they are rent-seeking from everything, even for a bakery, from a bakery license they are seeking rents. Today we are ashamed of a young, educated man who has a master’s degree and a doctorate and is ashamed and is asking for a worker right to be able to work at someplace.”

“Unemployed youth, many of whom are also educated, so what is the cause of this unemployment?” said Mohsen Dahnavi, another MP, in response to the corruption and the plight of the young people. He then went on to say of the regime’s corruption:

The people riot and desire to overthrow the regime

“If a young man today wants to run a cattle farm, it takes two years because he needs 118 documents and approvals, and for the first year and a half, we waste his time in the stairwells and corridors so he gets tired and forgets about job creation.

In a society like Iran, where people are wary of politics, officials believe they are experts in any subject and can speak about anything and provide professional advice.

However, the society’s old wounds which have been accumulated over the years will appear again and force the people to riot and desire to overthrow the regime – something which the regime fears most.

