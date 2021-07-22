Iran’s Multiple Crises Threaten the Regime’s Security Warns the State-Run Media

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that since Thursday, July 15, a dozen cities in southwest Iran witnessed citizens protesting water shortages and the regime’s inaction, indicating the regime’s anxiety about the effects of the water crisis.

The water crisis

“The Vice President warned that if we fail to address challenges and problems, they will become complicated issues,” “Today, the water crisis is one of the biggest problems in the country. When the rumor of water transfer from one place to another spreads, it immediately becomes a political and security issue. In Iran, for various reasons, this feeling and the need for internal security are not high.”

Severe economic pressure

“The shortcomings of the government decision-making system in all post-war governments and the repeated breaking of promises by the [regime]have led to public mistrust. Iranians do not have peace and feel that they have not been provided with sufficient security,” the state-run Jahan-e Sanat published an article, on July 11.

Iranians are under severe economic pressure as a result of the regime’s corruption and destructive policies, in addition to the social and environmental crises people, are facing rising consumer goods prices, impoverishing people.

An increase in prices is serious

“The Minister of Agriculture Jihad recently announced the approval of the price of 6400 Tomans of raw milk, which is about 47% more than before.

This will make the possibility of a 70% increase in dairy prices in the coming weeks much more serious, “the state-run Jahan-e Sanat daily continued.

Iranian people stand in queues a lot

“These days, the Iranian people stand in queues a lot. Sometimes the oil queue, sometimes the rice queue, sometimes the chicken queue and the baby diaper queue or baby milk powder queue, and the vaccine queue.

Of course, power outages must be added to this list. But these alignments are directly related to the people’s social class. Because, for example, someone standing in the chicken queue has the money to buy chicken,” as per the state-run Hamedli daily on July 11.

Iran’s economy is now being held, hostage

“What is less talked about is the damages and catastrophes of dubious mistakes that are in the interests of the mafia.

Iran’s economy is now being held hostage to their interests, and the people, producers, the government, and the future of Iran’s development pay the price of the [state-affiliated] mafia, controlling Iran’s economy,” reported the state-run Etemad daily on July 13.

A crisis of legitimacy

“The next issue is those unjustified inequalities are exacerbated by corrupt relationships. There will be a crisis of legitimacy when inequities grow in a system while the administration promises justice,” the state-run Etemad daily noted, emphasizing that the regime has lost its credibility.

The continuous protests in Iran, as well as the nationwide boycott of the regime’s sham presidential elections, have shown that the regime has lost legitimacy and that the people demand regime change. The international community should recognize and recognize the Iranian people’s goal for freedom.

