Iran’s Worsening Economic Crisis is a Major Struggle for Iranians

Inflation, according to the Iranian opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), is no longer caused by economic exchanges.

The mullahs’ war on the Iranian people

In fact, rising prices are the result of the mullahs’ war on the Iranian people, which is driving the country to the edge of extinction in order to keep the regime in power.

The scarcity of basic products, as well as their exorbitant costs, has become the new status quo across the country.

“Inflation will almost certainly occur in the near future due to a shortage of basic items. As a result, customers are opting out of transactions “according to a report published by the semi-official ISNA news agency on September 9th.

Unprecedented inflation is spreading

According to a September 9 report in the state-run Vatan-emrooz newspaper, “Inflation in the price of food items was 58.4 percent and 36.1 percent among non-food items,” according to a report published by Iran’s Statistics Center from March to early September.

“Unprecedented inflation is spreading the country and most of the society are suffering from poverty and barely making ends meet. People feel both inflation and high prices. The inflation rate, which is announced each year by the Statistics Center, is based on data from the computing system, which can be referred to as the implicit inflation rate. People feel more than what is being reported,” according to a report released by the state-run Kar-va-karegar newspaper on September 9.

The catastrophic socioeconomic consequences

It is a well-known principle that negative economic indicators are always downplayed. Even taking the regime’s Statistic Center’s inflation rate from March to early September of this year, people will have problems obtaining food and other basic products.

It’s worth mentioning that this year’s wage increase is significantly smaller than inflation and the growth in basic goods costs. Workers’ earnings have increased by 39% this year, while inflation is close to 60%, according to official estimates.

Even the regime’s own officials are noting the serious impact of inflation on people’s livelihoods and raising concerns about the catastrophic socioeconomic consequences.

Severe class gaps

Jalal Mahmoodzadeh, a member of the regime’s Majlis (parliament), confirmed the rise in college trash, gasoline selling, and beggars among Iran’s lower class, blaming it on “severe class gaps” between the majority and the regime-linked minority.

In an interview with state-run Khabar TV on August 21, Mahmoodzadeh went on to blame the regime’s prior governments for Iran’s current economic situation, claiming that this is why people are “selling organs to make ends meet, sleeping in graves, becoming homeless, etc.”

Iran’s class gap and economic corruption increased?

“The problem is that what Ebrahim Raisi (the regime’s new president) has said so far has been heard more or less for 42 years. Various governments made the exact same remarks and arguments.

The question is why has Iran’s class gap and economic corruption increased?” according to an article published in the state-run Arman daily on August 25.

The consequences of this pressure on the population, which have resulted in rising poverty and spiking prices, have alarmed the regime’s internal factions.

People are under severe economic pressure

According to a September 8 article released by the Majlis news agency, “People are under severe economic pressure and fed up with low incomes, high costs, high prices, and inflation,” said Ahmad Moharramzadeh, a Majlis member.

The regime is more concerned about the end of the nationals’ tolerance and growing dissatisfaction, which undermines the regime’s security, rather than the poverty of the people.

