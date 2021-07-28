Khuzestan’s Multiple Crises Makes it Iran’s Most Miserable Province

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that in previous years, despite being the richest Iranian province in terms of natural resources, Khuzestan has been experiencing a multitude of crises that have posed enormous challenges to the people leaving in this province.

Khuzestan double discrimination

Khuzestan province ranks 18th in terms of social capital, owing to the government’s double discrimination, a lack of concern for the province’s concerns, and lack of social freedoms.

According to some reports, 75 percent of Khuzestan’s populace believe the government discriminates against their region.

Arabs in Khuzestan believe they are impoverished

71 percent of Arabs in Khuzestan believe they are impoverished, and another 81 percent believe unemployment in their area is higher than in other provinces. The province of Khuzestan now has the highest unemployment rate of the country’s 31 provinces.

In terms of women’s employment, which is one of the indices of development in modern society, Khuzestan does not do well. This province ranked 24th out of the country’s 31 provinces.

High school dropouts in Khuzestan

According to government figures, there are 11,000 high school dropouts in the province. Children in this province do not attend school due to a variety of factors, including the fact that they do not study in their native tongue, which is clearly discriminatory.

Khuzestan is also ranked third in the country for illiteracy, and it has a teacher shortage of around 14,000 people.

With 400,000 marginalized people, Khuzestan ranks second in the country in terms of marginalization. About 6,000 hectares, equivalent to 13 percent of the province’s total area, is classified as urban blight.

The second-highest number of social problems

Khuzestan is the province with the second-highest number of social problems and the second-highest number of lawsuits per capita in the country.

The combination of these discriminatory factors, as well as recent droughts, poverty, extreme heat, respiratory pollution caused by fine dust and pollutants from industrial plants, and inefficient management, has pushed Khuzestan’s migration rate to the top of the country in recent years, with about 200,000 migrants.

In the case of municipal wastewater, around 35 percent of the province’s cities lack environmental permits for wastewater disposal.

Disaster in the urban environment

This will result in a disaster in the urban environment. In recent years, evidence has shown that sewage flows into the streets and houses Khuzestan with every rain, even if it is only a small amount.

Illegal dams, drying marshes, and wetlands for oil production have changed one million hectares of land into deserts in recent decades, contributing significantly to dust storms that harm the province’s people’s health.

Another issue in Khuzestan is air pollution

Another issue in Khuzestan is air pollution. 11 million tonnes of carbon dioxide are created by industrial operations and 38 million tonnes are produced by the energy sector, totaling 49 million tonnes of air pollutants, or 5.7 percent of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

The people of Khuzestan don’t deserve a government that enables such crises. The mullah’s destructive policies have aggravated these social issues and they must be addressed to stop the spread of misery across this province.

