Regime Change as the Only Solution to Iran’s Escalating Economic Crises

As Ebrahim Raisi prepares to take office, the state-run media acknowledges the severity of the economic hardships. Iranian inflation has reached a critical point as a result of the regime’s corruption and destructive policies.

The poverty line

“The most important challenge of Raisi’s government is the high number of people under the poverty line. Statistics show that millions of people live under the poverty line in Iran,” wrote the state-run Setar-e Sobh in a piece published on Sunday.

On the same day, the state-run Jahan-e Sanat reported that “the price of 71% of food items has passed the crisis level.”

The commodity market is appalling

“The current state of the commodity market is appalling, and the outlook is extremely negative. The government cannot impose its will on the market. The severe market scenario and rising commodity prices are manifestations of this lack of control over the economy and markets,” according to the Jahan-e Sanat article.

“According to a recent report by the Ministry of Labor’s Center for Statistics and Strategic Information, the average price of approximately 71% of selected items was above the critical price range in June, indicating that item prices were spiraling out of control.” This will cause inflation to rise, according to Jahan-e Sanat’s article.

Severe and uncontrollable inflation

“We are on the verge of severe and uncontrollable inflation. Currently, the six key challenges of the country are financing, energy supply, services, public budget, social services, and the world exchange system,” Jahan-e Sanat wrote, quoting Massoud Nilly, one of the regime’s economists.

The manipulated data provided by the official media foretell the economic disaster.

“Annually, if prices grow by 18% or 1.5% per month, it indicates that we have entered the warning phase.” Jahan-e Sanat writes in this regard, “unfortunately, in our country, the annual inflation rate has reached 24%, and the monthly inflation rate has reached 2%, which shows that we have entered a crisis phase and urgent decisions must be made.”

Excessive banknote printing

The primary cause of inflation in Iran is excessive banknote printing, which has expanded liquidity, resulting in super-inflation. Iran’s current liquidity rate exceeds 3.5 quadrillion tomans or almost $150 billion at the current open market exchange rate.

According to Hamdeli daily, “the latest statistics released by the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade show that the prices of 25 goods have increased by about two to five times in the second month of spring this year alone.”

Prices increased by more than 100 percent

“The latest reports show that the prices of some types of livestock and poultry feed, rice, oil, poultry, as well as metal and rubber increased.

Their prices have now increased by more than 100 percent and by two to more than five times in May of this year. About 40 goods, including meat, rice, dairy, beans, sugar, and tea, became more than 50 percent more expensive.” Hamdeli wrote.

Regime change is the only answer to economic problems

The regime is incapable of resolving Iran’s economic problems and the public knows about this. Daily protests against the regime’s corruption in Iran, as well as the recent widespread boycott of the regime’s sham election, demonstrate that Iranians regard regime change as the only answer to their issues.

