Regime’s Corruption and Destructive Policies as Iran’s Main Cause of Economic Crisis

While Iranian civilians suffer as a result of the Iranian regime’s corruption and misguided economic policies, regime officials and the country’s state media are now admitting their role in the crises, according to the analyses of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

Iran’s rising inflation rate

On September 19, the state-run newspaper Mardom Salarie reported that Iran’s rising inflation rate is having a “devastating effect” on the country’s economy and on the lives of Iranian households.

They noted that rising inflation has increased the income gap since many households are unable to meet basic requirements on their modest earnings.

Iran has about 25 million families, reports Mardom Salarie. According to economists, around 40% of them are paid less than the Ministry of Labor’s allowed minimum wage, and others are paid even less.

Iran’s poverty line has risen

As per the Central Bank data, Iran’s poverty line has risen to about 10 million Tomans. On the other hand, Iranian residents’ official income currently stands a little over 5 million Tomans.

Despite Iranians’ low earnings, Mardom Salarie stated that the country’s inflation continues to rise, and they’ve heard from many economists that the situation would only worsen by the end of the year.

The economic situation in Iran has been studied by a number of specialists. Although the government and its apologists try to blame sanctions for Iran’s present economic downturn, certain officials and state media recognize the regime’s role in causing and exacerbating these crises.

The government’s policies promote corruption

In a statement released by the state-run Roudade 24, Iranian MP Hassan Lofti stated that the government’s policies promote corruption and that if this trend continues, the regime would lose 80 percent of its political credibility.

He also attributed the root of economic corruption to the regime’s “lack of transparency.”

Liquidity expansion has had a role in the growth rate of inflation, in addition to the corruption that has created it. “One of the main reasons for inflation is the growing budget deficit and the government’s inability to resolve this issue,” Mardom Salarie said.

The administration began manufacturing banknotes

To make up for the budget shortfall, the administration began manufacturing banknotes at a rapid pace, boosting Iran’s liquidity.

Because the rate of output lagged behind the expansion of liquidity, inflation surged quickly and has continued to climb to this day.

Iran’s inflation rate has surpassed 45 percent in August, according to Mardom Salarie. With the present budget deficit and Tehran’s incapacity to develop commerce, this is an unprecedented level that is expected to approach 60%.

Prevent price increases by subsidizing

“The government should either control inflation or prevent price increases by subsidizing the consumer or increase salaries so that people can cover their expenses,” Mardom Salarie stated.

They said that because the government is still suffering a financial deficit, salaries are unlikely to be increased and that the condition of Iranian families is expected to worsen in the coming months.

After years of corruption and brutality, the dictatorship has long lost its political credibility, as MP Lotfi recognized. As a result, public outrage and protests against the dictatorship are on the rise.

