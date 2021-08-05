Regime’s Corruption has Devastated Iran’s Socio-Economic Structure

Due to fundamental corruption, Iran’s economy is stuck in a series of crises. Iran is the only country in the world, according to the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), analysts, that has had double-digit inflation for more than 40 years.

Protests spread from Khuzestan

Meanwhile, official analysts are concerned about the regime’s imminent vulnerable situation, particularly as protests spread from Khuzestan province to other cities and villages across the country.

Poverty and deprivation

Poverty and deprivation are highlighted by economic specialists in provinces such as Khuzestan and Sistan-Baluchestan. Even revenues from limited investments in these areas end up in the banks of other countries in the region that enjoy stability as a result of the regime’s corrupt social and economic policies.

“Many people in the country will automatically fall below the poverty line in such circumstances, and we can conclude that this deprivation is not restricted to provinces like Khuzestan and Sistan and Baluchestan, although the situation there is considerably worse.

70% of the population live in extreme poverty

According to estimates from the Ministry of Labor, 60 million people out of Iran’s 84 million people are eligible for the support basket; this means that more than 70% of the population live in extreme poverty, and this is the result of the same policies that we have implemented so far “according to an ILNA news agency report dated on July 29.

“If inflation continues to rise and officials make no effort to manage the turbulent market’s prices, and at least the basic goods of those vulnerable are not provided at a reasonable price, we should anticipate negative developments in all areas of health, social security, and safety,” according to a Tejarat daily report issued on July 27.

Fearful of popular uprisings

It is well known that the regime is confronted with significant socioeconomic problems, its officials revert to their only weapon: displaying terror and hanging a number of “corrupt figures.” The regime then creates a vast media choir to spread the word about persons being executed for their roles in massive economic corruption cases.

The situation is so severe that the regime’s own economic analysts are asking Ebrahim Raisi, the regime’s president, to intervene, fearful of popular uprisings.

Economic crisis every few days

“At this extremely critical juncture in our country, if [former regime president Mohammad] Khatami faced a political crisis every few days, you will face an economic crisis every few days. In the current circumstances (and until further notice), economic recovery has priority over all other matters, and this will not be possible except by reforming policies and structures.

Inability to make decisions

Shock over the multi-dimensional reality rapidly manifests into the inability to make decisions. This is a disease that our governing system has been suffering from for decades,” according to a July 26 piece published by the state-run Eghtesad daily.

These warnings and concerns, of course, are of no use to the government’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, Raisi, and other regime factions because the Iranian people have lived under this dictatorship for more than four decades.

