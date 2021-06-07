Iran – MEK Resistance Units Call for Boycott of Regime’s Sham Presidential Elections

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Activities of Resistance Units and Mujahedin-e Khalq supporters.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that from June 1 to 5, 2021, the MEK resistance units call for an election boycott.

Call for a sham election boycott

Supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI / MEK Iran) and the Resistance Units called for a boycott of the mullahs’ sham presidential election.

Resistance Units posting banners and placards, writing graffiti, and distributing leaflets throughout Iran.

Tehran

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“My vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic”- June 1 to 5, 2021.

Activities were carried out across Iran

These activities were carried out in different areas of Greater Tehran, and other cities including Karaj, Isfahan, Shiraz, Hamedan, Khorramabad, Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Sari, Kazerun, Hashtpar Tavalesh, Yasuj, Andimeshk, Behshahr, Neyshabur, Behbahan, and Jahrom.

Tehran

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“Down with Khamenei, Down with Raisi, hail to Rajavi”- June 1 to 5, 2021.

Among the slogans were:

Maryam Rajavi

Maryam Rajavi: Boycott of the rigged election is a patriotic duty and a pledge of the Iranian nation to the martyrs,”

“Maryam Rajavi: The free choice of the Iranian people is:  No to the clerical regime and yes to freedom and democracy,”

Behshahr

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Behshahr – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Maryam Rajavi: The election masquerade has no legitimacy among the Iranian people” – June 1 to 5, 2021.

Massoud Rajavi

Massoud Rajavi: The Iranian people’s uprising will overthrow the clerical regime that has usurped the people’s sovereignty,”

Karaj

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Karaj- Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Massoud Rajavi: Boycott of the rigged election is a patriotic duty” – June 1 to 5, 2021.

“Khamenei is a murderer; his leadership is null and void; Raisi is the murderer of 30,000 political prisoners; The Iranian people’s vote is regime change,”

Ahvaz

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Ahvaz- Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “No to Raisi, no to the 1988 massacre” – June 1 to 5, 2021.

“No to the sham elections, no to the rule of the mullahs, yes to freedom,” “Raisi, the henchman of 1988 massacre,” “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,”

Shiraz

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Shiraz – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – June 1 to 5, 2021.

“Our vote is regime change and boycott of the election masquerade,” “My vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic,” “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi.”

Yasuj

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Yasuj – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “My vote is regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic”- June 1 to 5, 2021.

Mashhad, Behbahan, and Neyshabur

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Mashhad, Behbahan, and Neyshabur- Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Our vote regime change” – June 1 to 5, 2021.

Andimeshk

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Andimeshk – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Down with Khamenei” – June 1 to 5, 2021.

Hashtpar-Tavalesh

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Hashtpar-Tavalesh- Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Massoud Rajavi: The Iranian people’s uprising, will overthrow the clerical regime that has usurped the people’s sovereignty” – June 1 to 5, 2021.

Kermanshah

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Kermanshah – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – June 1 to 5, 2021.

Khorramabad

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Sari, Kazerun, Hamedan, and Shahinshah – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Maryam Rajavi: Boycott of the rigged election is a patriotic duty and a pledge of the Iranian nation to the martyrs” – June 1 to 5, 2021.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Khorramabad – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election “Down with Khamenei, Down with Raisi, hail to Rajavi”- June 1 to 5, 2021.

Ahvaz

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Ahvaz – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“No to the sham elections, no to the mullahs’ rule, yes to freedom” – June 1 to 5, 2021.

Jahrom

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Jahrom – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“Khamenei is a murderer; his leadership is null and void; Raisi is the murderer of 30,000 political prisoners; The Iranian people’s vote is regime change”- June 1 to 5, 2021.

 

