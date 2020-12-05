Iran State Media Reports on the Consequences of Economic Mismanagement

State media outlets in Iran are warning the regime that there is certainly going to be much more unrest in society because of the economic mismanagement that is continuing to cause many problems for the people. The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) said many times that the regime has tried to shirk responsibility by saying that the country’s economic problems are down to international sanctions. Officials also throw the blame around between each other. However, the only party to blame is the mullahs’ regime itself.

Always remember how #Iran's regime spends money that belongs to the Iranian people: Assad—$15 bn/yr

Hezbollah—$700 mn/yr

Houthis—at least $360 mn/yr

Hamas—$360 mn/yr

All the while, two thirds of Iran's society lives in poverty

For a start, the regime’s economic infrastructure is ineffective and is the reason the economy is collapsing. The state-run Jomhuri-e Eslami daily recently wrote that some of the country’s economic infrastructure is “redundant”, with other parts “weak”.

It explained that this “wrong structural combination has elevated embezzlement to its highest level, given a minority many opportunities, and trapped the entire population in the maze of poverty”. Furthermore, it said that the class gap is continuing to widen with every day that passes and that most people fall under the poverty line.

How is #Iran’s wealth spent or plundered by the mullahs' regime pic.twitter.com/hLwSKBtqSh — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) June 7, 2020

In recent years, many essential items have seen very significant price increases, and in the past few weeks, more essentials have had their prices hiked. The state-run Arman-e Meli daily said that the government’s decision to do this is a “huge error” as it could go on to spark another major uprising. Just over a year ago, a major uprising shook the regime to its core after widespread protests broke out immediately after the announcement of a massive fuel price hike.

The Vatan-e Emrooz publication on this same subject wrote: “November reminds all Iranians of the overnight increase in gasoline prices and the price of various goods in 2019. With the increase in the prices of essential goods, the memory of November 2019 is coming to life again. Given the rise in prices in the days since November, it looks like next month’s statistics center reports will be even more bitter than last month.”

Speaking to the state-run Seday-e Eslahat earlier this week, the head of the parliamentary industry support faction Mojtaba Yousefi said that there is money in the economy, but what is lacking is “economic management”. He basically said that the regime has the means and resources to help the people, but it refuses to.

#Iran's regime is funneling billions of dollars in support of terrorism abroad while tens of millions of Iranians suffer in poverty. The Iranian opposition coalition NCRI had unveiled Tehran providing over $100 billion to maintain the Assad regime in power. pic.twitter.com/GcL750vYwq — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) October 20, 2018

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, (PMOI / MEK) has reported the regime plunders billions of dollars every year on belligerent and terrorist activities.

The people of Iran are falling further into absolute poverty, yet regime officials don’t seem to have the same problems. With the Coronavirus health crisis, the already difficult situation is just getting more and more complicated. The COVID-19 has taken the lives of over 176,500 people throughout Iran, according to the Iranian opposition (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI).

And because of this, the people of Iran are deeply unhappy with their leadership. They want to see the regime fall and they are determined to make it happen. Society has been described as being in a powder keg state and it is true that it is getting ready to explode at any time. The regime is going to face the consequences of its actions sooner rather than later.

