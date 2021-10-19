Iran: Untransparent Assets of Officials Contribute to the Regime’s Systemic Corruption

In Iran, corruption is a systemic problem. One of the most important components of this issue is the transparency surrounding the sale and ownership of the regime’s officials’ properties, which has been a source of contention in this regime for quite some time.

This problem was first raised in the regime’s Expediency Council, then carried on to the tenth and now the eleventh parliaments.

Many of the regime’s principlists called for the transparency of officials’ properties in the tenth parliament, but in the eleventh parliament, they have abruptly changed their minds and are now insisting on the secrecy of officials’ properties, even going so far as to call this a security issue in the country’s interests.

Years ago, with the permission of the Expediency Council, it was suggested that the courts consider establishing a system to track the regime’s officials’ assets. The regime chose to put in place such a system in the hopes of regaining the people’s trust, which had been eroded over four decades of corruption, looting, and brutality.

The financial empire linked to Khamenei’s office

The properties of the regime’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and the financial empire linked to his office, however, were not included.

The method was called “Executive Regulations of the Law on Investigation of Assets of Officials and Agents of the Islamic Republic of Iran” by the regime’s judiciary in 2019. This system has yet to produce any results. There is also no data on how many authorities or institutions have used this system to register their properties.

Institutions who refuse to assist will face charges

This is despite the fact that this system has made it clear that officials and institutions who refuse to assist will face charges. Meanwhile, this system discusses the qualities of authorities and lists 23 titles, which include up to the rank of macro-directors in governmental and non-governmental entities, as well as up to the rank of Brigadier General and chiefs of police stations and the armed forces.

There is no actual and serious inspection regarding the applicability of this regulation, as there are many other meaningless judgments connected to the regime’s officials and ruling body, and it has just a façade.

The regime’s officials

The regime’s officials are able to get around this rule because it stipulates that the registration of officials’ properties must be done while adhering to security systems, safeguarding privacy, and ensuring the correctness and integrity of the data.

Officials’ resistance to include information appears to be motivated by the alibi of maintaining the confidentiality and the security discussion, both of which will harm the regime.

What makes all of this hullabaloo even more pointless is that, in 2015, members of the Expediency Council stated that information about officials’ homes should not just become public, but that anyone who made this information public unintentionally or intentionally would be punished and charged.

The judiciary and kept secret

At the same time, a representative for the judiciary responded to a query about whether the authorities’ assets were to be made transparent to the public or if they were just to be held in the hands of the judiciary and kept secret. ‘The list of officials’ properties is confidential,’ he said, citing the legislation.

The regime’s concern of being transparent about its officials and their assets is clearly motivated by its dread of the public’s reaction to its four decades of corruption and stealing the country’s wealth and keeping it in foreign banks. However, such a thing would never happen under this system, and its mention is only intended to calm the public.

