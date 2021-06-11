The Causes of Iran’s Worsening Water Crisis

Iran’s state-run media, officials, academics, and even international news organizations have been warning about the country’s impending water emergency in recent days. Yet, the Iranian regime has remained inactive.

“This crisis becomes more serious when, according to the statistics of Water and Wastewater Engineering Company, 210 cities face difficulties to access water supplies. Of these, 100 cities are in a red situation in terms of drinking water supply,” On Monday, June 7, 2021, the state-run Arman daily published an article.

“In 2021, Iran will face a 52 percent decrease in rainfall, a 40 percent shortage of water reserves in dams supplying drinking water, and an alarming water situation in 250 cities of the country. At the same time, there is no inactive capacity to use water resources, and sometimes up to 80% of water resources are exploited,” Arman daily’s article read.

Many theories exist as to why Iran is having such a severe water scarcity. The regime’s plundering policies, nevertheless, are the major cause.

“Annually, 20 billion cubic meters of natural resources and groundwater are extracted, and water resources are plundered. With this trend, there will be no trace of agriculture around Zagros Mountain for another 20 years because water resources have been looted,” said Isa Kalantari, head of the Environment Organization, according to the state-run IRNA News Agency on May 17.

Iran’s southern and eastern provinces will be utterly inhabitable and abandoned, according to regime experts, if the country’s water crisis continues. this would result in more than 50 million Iranians migrating.

Iranian farmers are still irrigating their farmland using improper and antiquated methods due to the regime’s carelessness and refusal to enhance Iran’s agriculture sector. Consequently, more than 80% of the water used in the agricultural sector is lost, amounting to 54 to 55 billion cubic meters per year.

Furthermore, the construction of unsustainable dams by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and its front corporations is one of the major factors of Iran’s water problems. These dams are used by the IRGC for military purposes.

There were just 30 dams in Iran before the 1979 revolution. However, according to regime authorities, 1330 dams are currently in various stages of construction and implementation.

The IRGC has started excavating deep wells in addition to dams. Iran has only 36 thousand wells prior to the 1979 revolution. However, according to official data from 2015, Iran has at least 794 thousand wells.

Water usage by large corporations and firms affiliated with the IRGC or other government institutions is another component worsening Iran’s water crisis.

As per the Isfahan Water and Wastewater Department, Iran’s largest steel plant, Mobarakeh Steel Factory, consumes 27 million cubic meters of water, or approximately 6% of the province’s entire water supply.

There are many ways of dealing with Iran’s water shortages. The first and most straightforward option is to improve Iran’s agriculture sector.

Using a drip irrigation system and a pressured system to convert Iranian agriculture to automated agriculture would preserve a lot of valuable water. The immediate halting of dam construction and well drilling would also address Iran’s water problems.

However, these solutions are possible if Iran is governed by a popular and democratic administration. The mullahs’ policies have been exploiting the country’s resources and assets to acquire nuclear weapons, spread weapons of mass destruction, and fund regional terrorism.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube