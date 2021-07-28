Shocking Testimony of a Dam Construction Project, Reveals the Implication of Regime in Iran’s Water Crisis

Following the recent protests by Iranians in Khuzestan province over water scarcity, is indisputable that the Iranian regime has damaged the country’s environmental system, and day after day, as the situation worsens, it adds to the misery of the people.

The country is now experiencing water stress

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that many provinces in the country are now experiencing water stress, including Khuzestan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, and Sistan and Baluchestan. The involvement of illegal dams and the construction of water transfer projects in generating the current crisis has gotten increased attention.

Thousands of tragedies perpetrated by this dictatorship

One of the thousands of tragedies perpetrated by this dictatorship was disclosed in a disturbing interview with Dr. Mohammad Javad Abdollahi, former head of the Faculty of Geology at the Chamran University of Khuzestan, which was published by the state-run news agency 55 Online on July 23, 2021.

“The year before the construction of Gotvand Dam in 1989 started, managers of the Iran Water and Power Resources Management Company decided that the dam lake should be located right on the salt domes of Gachsaran. In 2001, in a letter to the Department of Industries and Mines, I emphasized that the studies conducted on this dam were not enough.

Water and Sewerage

“In 2002, I raised the issue to engineer Shamsaii, the then director-general of Khuzestan Water and Sewerage, that this dam had problems and could endanger the entire province of Khuzestan in terms of salinity.

“The day of dewatering came, and the then President (Mahmoud Ahmadinejad) and the CEO of the Water and Power Company also came for water intake.

I was contacted that day and I told the agents of the Water and Power Company to collect and bring up as many machines as you can at the bottom of the clay blanket, because there is no confidence in the stability of this clay wall, and it will definitely break in the next day or two.

No one listened to whatever we warned

They accepted my advice, and the water intake took place on Wednesday. On Saturday, the head of the same department called me and informed me that the clay blanket had been broken and said, ‘How did you know?’.

“10 days after the dewatering operation, the lower part of the dam, which is usually the underlying systems and sensitive devices and control sensors, was filled with salt; This happened exactly 10 days after dewatering; Something that was as clear to us as the daylight, and no one listened to whatever we warned.

People are losing all their property

“Later studies showed that all the areas around Gotvand and Aghili, the good agricultural lands of these areas are becoming salty due to the spread of salt and evaporation and people are losing all their property and no use can be made of the dam and its saltwater.

“Before the dewatering, we warned many times that the turbines purchased for the dam are for fresh water and you have spent billions for the water that will become saline. Now those turbines have no use for freshwater either. The turbines are now out of order.

“Recently, the public relations manager of Gotvand Dam Water and Power Company invited me to visit the dam. They said there is no salt as you think, and finally, there is a four-meter layer of salt that we take it out!

We know what we have done to this area

“I asked the young man to choose the 50-meter range for speculation and digging, and to go as far as the 50-meter depth, then they would realize that they would encounter a huge sea of salt. Engineers from the Soil Mechanics Laboratory then estimated that the salt was up to 93 meters thick. After that, our friends in Gotvand Dam said, ‘We know what we have done to this area, and by God do not say anything and it should not become public!”

“According to the latest reports, the website ‘daminfo.wrm.ir’ was also available on April 27, 2021, but now access to this site has been blocked and the Ministry of Energy or the Iran Water Resources Management Company has not stated the reason for this.” Reported ISNA, on July 23.

