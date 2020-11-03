Iran: IRGC to Raid Homes in Vain Attempt to Suppress Covid-19

The Iranian regime has shown to be totally incompetent in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in Iran. The consequence is rapidly rising numbers of infections and deaths and an exhausted health system. Over 140,600 people have died of the coronavirus in Iran, according to reports by the Iranian opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

#Iran Coronavirus Update More than 140,600 people have died of the novel #coronavirus in 462 cities checkered across all of Iran's 31 provinces, according to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK. Full Reporthttps://t.co/vkbkaYOY7o pic.twitter.com/FSbLdQdZ5m — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 2, 2020

The regime is so bereft of any idea of how to deal with a problem of its own making that it now has the absurd and chilling idea of sending IRGC forces into people’s homes supposedly to find out ‘who is ill.’ It’s hard to imagine just when the IRGC commanders developed the medical knowledge to deal with Covid-19.

Of course, the plan to raid ordinary citizens’ homes has nothing to do with helping to solve a health crisis but more to do with the only tactic the regime knows, which is to use repression and fear to prevent a second uprising against the idiots who are in power in Iran.

Fearing Renewed #Iran Protests, #IRGC Vows To Search All Houses Under the Pretext of Combatting the #COVID19.

IRGC commander Gen. Hossain Salami: We will use 54,000 Basij [paramilitary forces] bases as protectors of health. #IranProtests https://t.co/3YyLm2tIiG — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) November 2, 2020

In fact, the IRGC has enough loot stolen from the public coffers to provide meaningful economic help to those people who have been most heavily impacted by the second or third wave of disease that has swept across Iran.

The mullahs and their armed thugs are absolutely terrified of another huge uprising similar to the one that erupted across Iran last November. They know that many people in Iran are absolutely disgusted with the way the country has been run by the regime and the response the regime has taken to managing the economy and dealing with the epidemic.

IRGC commander, Gen. Hossain Salami was reported by the state-run Khabar-online website saying: “We will use 54,000 Basij [paramilitary forces] bases as protectors of health. We will search for sick people from house to house, and we will perform the process of separating ill people from others and referring them to treatment centers.”

The Basij, as everyone knows in Iran, are not trained medics, but thugs who are used to kill and attack protesters. They were the ones who were responsible for murdering 1,500 unarmed protesters during the November 2019 protests. Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019.

The regime failed to suppress the virus in the first wave. Instead, it gave up and then ordered the population back to work just as the virus was spreading. The IRGC at the time was more preoccupied with spreading their own version of terrorism than worrying about people dying of a disease that the regime had tried to conceal when it was first detected in Iran earlier this year.

The regime is now ramping up its repression to try and stave off further dissent. According to the Mizan news agency, affiliated to the regime’s judiciary and its Chief, Ebrahim Raisi: “In order to promote public security and fight against insecurity, a headquarters will be established in the Public and Revolutionary Courts in Tehran… to deal decisively with the miscreants and those harming the security of society and neighborhoods in Tehran.”

This is what’s been happening in Iran during the near-total internet shutdown. Security forces have shot and killed at least 106 people with complete impunity in nationwide protests. This is what they don’t want the rest of the world to see https://t.co/tV9MNsmSR4 #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/RcVTeC5OId — Amnesty Iran (@AmnestyIran) November 21, 2019

The regime is running scared after the November 2019 uprising

The protests last November, initially sparked by a sudden and unprecedented increase in the price of gasoline, soon took an anti-regime slant. The most common slogan chanted during the protests was “Death to the Dictator.” The same chant was heard in the January protests early this year before the virus appeared.

The regime managed to stop the protestors in their tracks through sheer brutality and then hid the danger of the virus when it first manifested itself in Iran. Sham parliamentary elections took place despite the danger of infection. In later months, the regime used the virus as a weapon to subdue the population and their desire for regime change.

The #Iranian regime is extremely concerned about the possibility of another nationwide uprising. The people of Iran are so angry with the country’s leadership for a whole host of reasons. https://t.co/YnwMh66hsR#Iran #MEK #COVID19 @USAdarFarsi pic.twitter.com/480xs8ORYc — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) May 18, 2020

The Mostaghel daily admitted that the regime had used the virus as a weapon when it said in July: “the regime used people’s suffering and illness as a cure for obliviousness and a means of revenge over the events of November and December.”

On October 20th, a member of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Minoo Mohraz, said that the failure to close down the country was not scientifically based but a political decision.

The regime is now faced with multiple crises that it has failed to deal with competently. Covid-19 is still spreading; more and more Iranians are dying needlessly and the economy is sinking. The regime’s only strategy is to use brute force to instill fear into the public to prevent them from kicking them out and replacing them with an alternative.

Digital experts say nothing to date equals Iran’s internet shutdown in logistical complexity. Seems that #Iranian authorities don’t want us to see how they are shooting unarmed protesters from rooftops of government buildings like this one. pic.twitter.com/ADWKkDrLuz — Amnesty International (@amnesty) November 22, 2019

