Iran Media Warns of Uprising

If you want to find out how likely an uprising is in Iran, just look at the state-run media’s recent pieces on the people’s economic grievances and the regime’s mismanagement of the problem.

The Jahan-e Sanat daily wrote a piece entitled “This situation can no longer continue” on Tuesday, in which they explain that Iranians are suffering pain and are approaching their boiling point when a change will come.

The paper explained that the regime’s officials and mercenaries are getting paid because the regime is stealing from the people, including looting the natural resources of Iran, while the ordinary people subsist on low incomes that do not rise in line with inflation.

Protests sprung up across Iran during the past few weeks, according to The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), led by people all across the social strata who are furious over the regime’s mismanagement of the economy that has pushed them further into poverty.

Citing the Higher Institute for Social Security Research, Jahan-e Sanat explained that 72% of unemployed families cannot buy red meat, 76% cannot buy chicken, and 71% cannot buy rice, while 61% have to buy less dairy. This is because the prices of red meat, chicken, rice, cheese, milk, yogurt, chickpeas, beans, lentils, fruits, and other food have risen dramatically and put increased pressure on people.

They wrote: “It is not possible to continue this situation, and something must be done before the situation reaches a boiling point.”

This was backed up by the Jomhuri-e Eslami daily, who explained that people cannot buy seasonal fruits and that their purchases of protein and dairy have been reduced or eliminated. They cited statistics from the Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade which showed that all goods had increased between 4% and 112% from last year.

They wrote: “So many people are desperate. People are angry due to this expensiveness.”

Meanwhile, the state-run Seday-e Eslahat, daily wrote that poverty and unemployment are not only making it hard to put food on the table, but also leading to an increase in depression, addiction, violence, suicide, divorce, and other social harms because “people no longer have any hope of improving economic conditions”.

They wrote: “Iran’s economy is currently a recessionary economy with rising inflation, and despite the high unemployment rate, consumers spend less money, and on the other hand, with rising inflation, the money available to consumers is becoming less and less valuable. The inflation in a stagnant economy will play the role of a cold-blooded killer. And this is obvious in the Iranian economy these days.”

Seday-e Eslahat advised that if the regime doesn’t find a solution, they should expect a severe reaction from the people.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) is the main opposition to the mullahs’ regime and it is going from strength to strength. The regime has claimed for years that the (PMOI / MEK Iran) has no significant following inside the country, however, this could not be any further from the truth.

Indeed, the regime will soon see an uprising that will remove them from power.

