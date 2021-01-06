Iran: Society Ready to Simmer Over With Discontent at Any Time

State-run publications in Iran have been warning for months that the discontent in society is so prevalent and widespread that it risks erupting into a major uprising at any time.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) analysts say that The people of Iran have suffered under the rule of the mullahs for four decades and they have been disadvantaged in so many areas of their lives. The people are the main victims of the regime’s corruption, mismanagement, and incompetence.

Just over a month ago, state-run publication Arman-e Melli spoke about the “volcano of the starved people” and drew parallels between the state of society and a volcano that threatens to erupt.

The mullah regime has repressed, suppressed, and oppressed the people to unparalleled levels in order to create an atmosphere of fear. It has used the Coronavirus pandemic as a tool of suppression and wants the people to be too fearful to speak out. The coronavirus has taken the lives of over 197,400 people throughout Iran.

However, the people of Iran are no strangers to resisting the regime and there have been numerous notable uprisings, in particular in the past few years.

Regime officials have also been unable to deny that the people are resentful of the country’s leadership, showing that it is clear the regime is responsible for the social problems.

The regime has tried to pin the people’s anger on other factors that it is saying are causing harm in society – such as the increase in crime, violence, a decline in moral values, and so on. But the people, quite rightly, blame the regime’s horrific and illegitimate leadership.

The Coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated many of the existing problems and created new ones such as emotional distance and physical separation from loved ones, as well as increased stress, financial problems, and mental and psychological damage.

Economic inequality is something that has been prevalent in Iran for decades. The gap between the rich and the poor has grown wider and wider, with the absolute poverty category growing to new levels.

While the poor have been becoming poorer, the rich and greedy officials have been seeing their wealth grow. While some officials are enjoying the high life, some on the other end of the scales have resorted to drastic action such as stealing to feed their families, selling their organs, or even selling new-born babies.

The Arman-e Meli publication explained that families with little or no income have taken to selling organs – something that no longer shocks in Iran because the practice has become so common.

In November 2019, the people of Iran showed the regime that they had enough. Although society had already been simmering with discontent, the regime was taken by surprise by the uprising that broke out just after the announcement of a huge hike in fuel prices. Immediately after the announcement, protests erupted in cities across the country. The uprising grew in size and intensity every day and the scars and memories will haunt the regime for some time to come.

The main concern for the regime is when the next uprising will happen. It is no longer a case of “if” there will be another uprising.

