Iran: The Regime’s Strategic Deadlock in Run-Up to Presidential Elections

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that the presidential elections in Iran will be held in June, intensifying infighting within the regime’s leadership. There are major concerns among regime officials that the presidential elections are going to lead to an uprising. And these concerns are based on the levels of discontent in society that are extremely high.

The regime is unable to suppress the anger of the people. Four decades of damaging policies, widespread corruption, and extreme mismanagement have resulted in very tough living conditions for the people.

During major protests in both 2018 and 2019, the people made it very clear that both factions of the regime – reformists and hardliners – are as bad as each other and that the only solution is regime change. The people boycotted the parliamentary elections a year ago, describing them as a sham.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei wants a large turnout at the presidential elections so that his regime can appear legitimate. A poor turnout would justify and probably increase Iran’s international isolation and draw more attention to the problems so prevalent in Iran.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Leader said that if people were to participate in the elections it would show that they “reject the enemy’s greed”. He tried to muster up enthusiasm for the elections saying that the “more passionate and popular” they are, the greater the benefits will be for Iran and its people.

However, the people are not going to be fooled by this. The people have said during numerous protests and uprisings that they consider the enemy to be the regime itself – not these foreign governments that the regime claims.

The regime is aware that the people are fed up with the situation as it is. There is nothing the regime can do at this stage to encourage people to head to the ballot box. The regime is at a strategic deadlock and there really is no way out – on both the international and domestic front.

The regime continues to execute many people and it is continuing to crackdown on protests and rallies. During the November 2019 uprising, more than 1,500 protesters were killed because of the sheer violence of the authorities. The people are not going to forget this any time soon.

Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) on December 15, 2019.

Furthermore, an increasing number of people are falling into absolute poverty in the country. They quite rightly hold the regime responsible for this and have called it out for doing nothing to alleviate their hardships, especially while it continues to plunder billions of dollars on the export of terrorism.

Regime officials are pinning their hopes on sanctions relief and the United States re-joining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). But with every day that passes, this is becoming less and less likely.

The regime has finally resorted to intimidating the people, increasing human rights violations, creating an atmosphere of fear, and using the Coronavirus pandemic to prevent people from rising up. This strategy is a failure and the people will ensure that the international community knows they do not support the sham presidential elections.

