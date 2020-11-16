Iran’s November 2019 Protests Remembered

Protests that erupted across Iran in mid-November herald a new era for the country.
(PMOI / MEK Iran): The face of Iran has changed forever, and the overthrow of the corrupt rule of the Islamic Republic will usher in a new era for the people of Iran.

Many people in Iran and around the world are commemorating the start of the November 2019 uprising, the largest mass protest in Iran since the Iranian revolution of1979. 1,500 protesters lost their lives in these protests when state security forces massacred them on orders from the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019.

The town of Behbesan in Khuzestan province was one of the most rebellious of locations during the protests. Two martyrs from the protests, Mehrdad and Mahmoud Dashtinia, have been remembered by social media users in the town and there has been a call for the ceremony on Sunday, 16th, exactly a year after the two brothers were killed by snipers shooting at protesters deliberately from rooftops.

Behbesan has been the scene of more protests since the suppression of last November’s. Another round of protests took place earlier this year despite repressive actions by security forces.

Security cameras have been installed at key locations around Behbesan as part of an attempt to crack down on any signs of protests during the anniversary period.

Pejman Gholipur, an 18-year-old youth was killed by security forces during the November 2019 protests in Karaj. Gholipur’s family has laid flowers on his grave to show their respects and celebrate his sacrifice for the people of Iran. When the young man’s family held a ceremony to mark his birthday earlier this year, security forces threatened them.

Amnesty International has recognized the significance of the anniversary of the uprising by tweeting: “16 November marks one year since Iran’s Bloody November when security forces killed hundreds of men, women, and children during nationwide protests.” The international organization has said that it is soon to publish further documentation showing how the regime uses torture and brutal force against dissidents in Iran.

The U.S. State Department was another international body recognizing the significance of the anniversary. “A year ago, Alireza Nouri was shot at close range, which fractured his skull and caused damage to his brain. Alireza was killed by this regime while he was 17 years old. He is another young victim killed by the regime’s thugs during the November protests. We honor his innocence and courage today. Alireza’s death inspires freedom-loving Iranians. We tell the world that we will not forget.”

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): The Nov. 2019 uprising was neither indiscriminate nor spontaneous. It had no ties with any of the regime’s factions and no connections to any world power or government. The November uprising emanated from the Iranian people’s independent and liberating resolve. 

