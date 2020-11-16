Iran’s November 2019 Protests Remembered

Many people in Iran and around the world are commemorating the start of the November 2019 uprising, the largest mass protest in Iran since the Iranian revolution of1979. 1,500 protesters lost their lives in these protests when state security forces massacred them on orders from the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019.

Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook: “The @Reuters report on the massacre ordered by @khamenei_ir underscores the urgency for the international community to punish the perpetrators and isolate the regime for the murder of 1,500 Iranian citizens.” https://t.co/TpUncLjDcv — Department of State (@StateDept) December 23, 2019

The town of Behbesan in Khuzestan province was one of the most rebellious of locations during the protests. Two martyrs from the protests, Mehrdad and Mahmoud Dashtinia, have been remembered by social media users in the town and there has been a call for the ceremony on Sunday, 16th, exactly a year after the two brothers were killed by snipers shooting at protesters deliberately from rooftops.

Nov 15 – #Behbehan, Khuzestan province

On Sunday the family's of Mehrdad and Mahmoud Dashtinia celebrated the first anniversary of their martyrs. Mehrdad and Mahmoud were killed by Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) snipers on Nov16, 2019. #IranProtests #آبان_۹۸#WeStand4FreeIran pic.twitter.com/BaYPbDDbEu — Neda Saber (@Neda_Sab) November 15, 2020

Behbesan has been the scene of more protests since the suppression of last November’s. Another round of protests took place earlier this year despite repressive actions by security forces.

Security cameras have been installed at key locations around Behbesan as part of an attempt to crack down on any signs of protests during the anniversary period.

Pejman Gholipur, an 18-year-old youth was killed by security forces during the November 2019 protests in Karaj. Gholipur’s family has laid flowers on his grave to show their respects and celebrate his sacrifice for the people of Iran. When the young man’s family held a ceremony to mark his birthday earlier this year, security forces threatened them.

Installation of a banner of Pejman Gholipour on the anniversary of his martyrdom in the November uprising

On the anniversary of the martyrdom of Pejman Gholipour (martyr of the uprising last November), his family hung a large banner of him in their house.#Iran #Iranprotests pic.twitter.com/VMs4CnhekV — Iran Panorama News (@IranPanoramaNew) November 12, 2020

Amnesty International has recognized the significance of the anniversary of the uprising by tweeting: “16 November marks one year since Iran’s Bloody November when security forces killed hundreds of men, women, and children during nationwide protests.” The international organization has said that it is soon to publish further documentation showing how the regime uses torture and brutal force against dissidents in Iran.

#Iran’s authorities deliberately shut down the internet during nationwide protests in #BloodyNovember 2019, hiding the true scale of unlawful killings by security forces. Our new research: https://t.co/Xbxa15CD6G 📢 pic.twitter.com/dbfhO9lBgP — Amnesty International (@amnesty) November 16, 2020

The U.S. State Department was another international body recognizing the significance of the anniversary. “A year ago, Alireza Nouri was shot at close range, which fractured his skull and caused damage to his brain. Alireza was killed by this regime while he was 17 years old. He is another young victim killed by the regime’s thugs during the November protests. We honor his innocence and courage today. Alireza’s death inspires freedom-loving Iranians. We tell the world that we will not forget.”

One year ago, brave Iranians took to the streets to exercise their freedom of expression. The regime responded by manifesting its brutal ideology: indiscriminate violence and terror, killing as many as 1,500 Iranians, including at least 23 children. We mourn these victims. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 15, 2020

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI) : The Nov. 2019 uprising was neither indiscriminate nor spontaneous. It had no ties with any of the regime’s factions and no connections to any world power or government. The November uprising emanated from the Iranian people’s independent and liberating resolve.

The Nov. 2019 uprising was neither indiscriminate nor spontaneous. It had no ties with any of the regime’s factions & no connections to any world power or government. The November uprising emanated from the Iranian people’s independent & liberating resolve. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/0OvGaWPMVI — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) November 15, 2020

