Why Is There a Brain Drain in Iran?

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reports that since the mullahs gained power in Iran the country has seen an unprecedented brain drain, as some of the most talented students have fled the country.

There are many things wrong in Iran, many of which are caused by the long-term rule of the Mullahs regime. Just to mention a few, this includes economic, social, and environmental problems.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) analyses saying since the so-called “Cultural Revolution” in Iran, by the founder of the Mullahs regime Ruhollah Khomeini, the Supreme Leader at that time, felt threatened by dissidents, therefore decided to get rid of all intellectual minds in Iran.

For three years between 1980 and 1983, all universities were closed by force and hundreds of intellectuals and students were arrested, including scientists, and professors, since then all universities become under the suppression of IRGC and MOIS. therefore the abuse of students continued systematically because the regime felt threatened by dissidents at that time, just as it does now.

Iranian regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei expressed grave concerns about the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK gaining influence and support among #Iran’s younger generation.https://t.co/nGGRZwsNjH — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) May 19, 2020

Most Iranians are now critical of the way the regime has handled these longstanding problems and that is why there has been an increase in protests and uprisings in recent years. This destabilizing effect on the regime has caused it to retaliate through numerous violent crackdowns leading to many casualties, arrests, and imprisonments.

Quietly, as the conflicts have been going on, there is a group of people eager to flee the country and these are the high achieving academics who gain little living in a country fraught with terrorism and corruption.

After the Islamic revolution, most of the cultured and smart people fled #Iran leaving a huge intellectual vacuum. They are paying for it #bigly now as the country is consumed by ignorance and ineptitude. — B&B (@Bladeandbarrel) January 8, 2020

This highly educated group includes scientists, elite students, and highly skilled professionals. Their exodus began not long after Ruhollah Khomeini’s take over in 1979. The following years exacerbated this phenomenon and the numbers have risen. As years have gone by, more and more of this group have fled the country, making Iran one of the leading countries experiencing a brain drain.

Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme leader, doesn’t care about this group as he has openly stated that he doesn’t believe in “science, culture, expertise, and civilization.’’

The core reasons for this migration

A report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the main reasons for migration from Iran are:

unemployment,

elites on low incomes,

financial and administrative inadequacies,

lack of scientific facilities,

political and social instability.

Dec 30 – Tehran, #Iran

Science & Research University students say the dean fled campus & ran over the feet of two college students.

Knowing the students are angry, he saw no other choice but fleeing the scene.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/LsEoolAFtz — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) December 30, 2018

Opinions from within Iran

The Tabnak website, which is state-run, wrote on December 12th, 2017 that the 180,000 graduates who emigrated to other countries in 2015 were equal in value to the country’s total oil revenue.

The Online Economy Website, which is also state-run, reported on December 29th, 2018 that throughout the year 12,700 had left the country, with 90 percent staying permanently in the USA.

The Donyaye Eghtesad website on April 18th, 2019, quoted Mohammad Javad Rasaei, the advisor to the regime’s Deputy Minister of Science, who said that as a developing country Iran is top for brain drain and it costs the country $60 billion annually.

Dec 30 – Tehran, #Iran

Students of the Science & Research University chanting against Iran regime officials while holding a gathering in memory of their classmates who lost their lives in a recent bus accident.#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/ikfZUg1aC5 — mahsti25 (@Metanat8) December 30, 2018

The Tasnim website, which is linked to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), quoted Mohammad Vahidi, the Deputy Chairman of the Education and Research Commission of the Majlis (parliament), who reported that 145,000 people emigrated each year from Iran, 105,000 of whom have a university degree. To put it simply, each day, around 20 engineers and other experts who have been awarded qualifications such as a bachelor’s or Ph.D. leave the country.

Students have lost respect for the regime, partly in relation to its negative comments about science and also the brutal massacres of students involved in a peaceful protest in 1999. Many capable students have been imprisoned while the rest are joining the unemployment queues.

