Iran Continue to Develop Its Nuclear Program Reveals European Intelligence

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that according to intelligence reports from Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands, the Mullahs have repeatedly attempted to establish business contacts in the developed world in order to acquire technology and information that could be used to advance their nuclear program.

Despite the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was intended to prevent Iran from developing its nuclear program, Tehran has forged ahead, confirming what the Resistance has long claimed: that the JCPOA was insufficient to deal with Iran’s malign actions.

Iran is “making efforts to expand their conventional arsenal of weapons through the production or constant modernization of weapons of mass destruction,” according to the German reports, while Tehran is accused of industrial espionage against “Swedish hi-tech industry and Swedish products, which can be used in nuclear weapons programs,” according to the Swedish report.

“This surely comes as no surprise to the early critics of the deal, who expected it to prompt Iranian authorities to scale back certain nuclear activities that were under international scrutiny while stepping up others that would allow the regime to secretly advance its capabilities in other areas,” noted the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in this regard.

However, remarks expressed by Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, in January 2019 indicate that the Ayatollah lied about deactivating the Arak heavy water facility and ensured that the government would be able to rapidly ramp up uranium enrichment if required.

“Fluctuations” at Iran’s Natanz plant increased the purity of its enriched uranium to 63 percent, up from the previously reported 60 percent in the talks to resurrect its nuclear agreement with world powers, according to a study released by the United Nations nuclear watchdog on Tuesday,” wrote Reuters, on 12 May.

According to the IAEA, Iran’s enrichment of uranium up to 63 percent purity, is a direct violation under the JCPOA obligations, added Reuters.

The issue is amplified by the fact that the International Atomic Energy Agency has been unable to adequately regulate nuclear activities and failed to make sure Iran was following the JCPOA guidelines.

“There can be no justification for returning to the JCPOA as published,” the NCRI wrote. The United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany must all acknowledge that previous enforcement mechanisms were insufficient to deal with a regime that has no interest in cooperating with its interlocutors or self-restraining its own actions.

The Iranian regime’s leadership must be forced to change its behavior at any level, whether by adhering to declared enrichment limits, accepting flash inspections of all suspected nuclear sites.”

The Iranian regime has been alerted. The extension of the Agency’s inspection is subject to the opinion of Parliament or the Supreme National Security Council, according to Mojtaba Zolnour, Chairman of the Parliamentary Security Commission.

This is a strong indication that the Iranian regime plans to cancel and obstruct the IAEA’s inspection in order to continue its illicit nuclear program without nuisance.

