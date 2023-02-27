250 British MPs signed a statement supporting the Iranian people’s uprising and Mrs. Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan

‍

On Thursday, February 23, the Rt. Hon. David Jones MP, former Minister for Wales and Brexit and President of the British Committee for Iran Freedom, and Bob Blackman MP traveled to Ashraf 3 in Albania and met with Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), to discuss the transfer of sovereignty to the Iranian people.

Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan for the Future of Iran during the visit. “It is time to recognize the right of the Iranian people to defend themselves, overthrow this regime, and establish a democratic, secular republic,” they said as they presented the signatures in two separate books.

Mr. Jones and Mr. Blackman presented Mrs. Rajavi with a statement signed by 250 members of both Houses of the British Parliament from all parties in support of the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising, the Iranian Resistance, and Mrs.

“The United Nations Security Council should hold accountable and bring to justice those responsible for crimes against the Iranian people, particularly the regime’s Supreme Leader Khamenei and the current president, Ebrahim Raisi,” the statement said.

“By taking enormous risks, the Resistance Units and the organized Resistance by the PMOI/MEK play a serious role in organizing and continuing these protests and resisting suppression,” the statement added.

Mr. Jones and Mr. Blackman emphasized that the Iranian people were severely suppressed under the regimes of the Shah and the mullahs and that as a result, they have explicitly rejected any form of dictatorship. This is echoed in the slogan of “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader (Khamenei)” by protesters in all Iranian cities.

The signatories of the statement urged the UN, its member states, and other international organizations to condemn the killing of demonstrators in Iran, to ensure free internet access for Iranians, and to ensure that any dialogue or dealings with the Iranian regime are contingent on the release of those arrested during the recent uprising. The visit demonstrates the international community’s continued support for democracy and human rights in Iran.

