Anand Grover stresses the urgency for justice in Iran’s 1988 massacre at NCRI conference

Addressing the grim memory of the 1988 massacre in Iran, the conference attracted leading human rights experts, lawyers, and former UN officials to collaborate and speak out against the atrocities committed. Mr. Grover’s passionate speech, centered around the Iranian political prisoners who lost their lives, emphasized the duty to honor their sacrifice by advancing the cause they laid down their lives for – freedom.

“We are meeting here to remember those 30,000 or so Iranian citizens and my comrades executed in 1988 by the Iranian regime. The crime against humanity ensures that the struggle is not forgotten but becomes an impetus for continued struggle and final victory toward a free Iran,” Mr. Grover voiced.

His speech underscored the bravery and courage these victims displayed, emphasizing that we must “appreciate the conviction of their beliefs” and salute “the brave and courageous people of Iran who gave up their life for an idea.”

Grover also expressed admiration for the leadership of the Iranian resistance movement, particularly emphasizing its female leadership, with praise for Ms. Mariam Rajavi. He was pleased to note that the resistance “comprises different groups with different ideas but with a very clear common aim, to get rid of the repressive Mullah leadership in Iran and have a free Iran.”

Mr. Grover addressed the callous nature of the Iranian regime, which for a long time denied families information about the fate of their executed loved ones. Even when some officials admitted to the mass execution, it was framed as a justifiable action against those loyal to the Mujahedin.

Towards the conclusion of his poignant speech, Mr. Grover advocated for the application of global pressure on the Iranian government to deliver justice for the victims of the 1988 massacre. This justice, he stated, includes providing accurate information about the victims, ending the harassment of their families, and prosecuting those responsible.

Despite his disappointment with the inaction of various UN bodies, Grover remained hopeful and urged the creation of an independent judicial body, should the UN continue to stall. “With the bravery and courage of the Iranian people, all this will be achieved,” he asserted.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” Grover quoted Martin Luther King Jr., assuring his audience of his support for their just struggle. He congratulated them on their strength and courage in facing a ruthless regime, instilling hope that a Free Iran, or “Azad Iran,” will indeed be realized.

