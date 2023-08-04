Escalating bread prices in Iran sparks controversy and confusion

Despite widespread acknowledgment of the crisis, no government official has assumed responsibility for the unexplained 30-40% price increase in this staple food since July 10.

The government, which earlier denied any intention of inflating bread prices, now faces accusations of manipulating these costs for their financial gain. On June 7, the advisor to the Minister of Economy declared on Farda website, “The government’s emphasis is not on increasing the price of bread.

The emphasis of the government is to apply non-price models to support bakers.” This vague statement, failing to clarify the price surge, has only fueled further speculation and confusion.

The state-run media is seemingly rife with conflicting reports. While one outlet stated the price rise was confined to Mashhad, others reported nationwide implementation. Some suggested the increase had been planned since March, while others argued there was no official declaration of the price hike.

Yet, by July 25, the Fars News Agency, another IRGC affiliate, contradicted this statement, reporting a sudden surge in bread prices in Khorasan Razavi province. The Mashhad bakers’ union later confirmed a 30-40% price increase on July 26.

Furthermore, Mohammad Reza Khajeh, Vice President of Grain Science and Technology Association, claimed, “Deputy governors in different cities and provinces have changed the price of bread according to their preferences.”

This lack of clarity and consistent messaging has left Iranians in the dark about the price hike, raising suspicions of government intervention. Why, they ask, has there been no official announcement from a spokesperson or minister regarding this crisis?

The current state of economic despair appears to be a desperate move by the regime, reminiscent of the controversial gasoline price hike in 2019 that led to nationwide protests.

The government’s handling of the bread crisis underlines a broader issue – a sense of deep-seated public anger that many believe could lead to another uprising. This brewing dissatisfaction coupled with the ongoing unrest suggests that the regime’s fear of societal upheaval is not unfounded.

