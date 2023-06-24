Family of deceased Iranian protestor detained in a clampdown by security forces

This event took place in the family’s home village near Farooj, North Khorasan on Friday, June 16, 2023. The detained include Ali Adinehzadeh, the father, Marzieh Adinehzadeh, the sister, and Reza Adinehzadeh, the uncle of the deceased, Abolfazl Adinehzadeh.

The brutal arrest operation was launched on the same night they attacked the village, during which they detained Goldasteh Hosseini, Abolfazl’s mother, along with all relatives, through beatings and assaults. The detainees were subsequently transferred to an unknown location, leaving the villagers in a state of shock and fear.

Reports on social media networks depict a grim picture of the scenario. As of now, no information is available regarding the condition or whereabouts of the detained family members. They include Abolfazl’s aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins, who were arrested amidst chaos and violence.

Adding to the torment, these arrests were conducted on the eve of Abolfazl’s birthday. Friends and family were scheduled to gather at his grave in Farooj on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 5 p.m. to commemorate his life.

Abolfazl Adinehzadeh, a 16-year-old protestor, was shot at close range by the security forces outside Ferdowsi University in Mashhad during the Iran uprising of 2022-2023.

The grieving families of the victims often gather at their loved one’s gravesites to celebrate their birthdays. These mourning ceremonies, however, frequently transform into anti-regime protests, thereby attracting the wrath of the clerical regime’s security services.

As a result, they have now begun targeting and arresting family members, such as the Adinehzadehs, to thwart such gatherings and suppress potential protests.The intensified crackdown has escalated tensions in Iran, further complicating the already tumultuous situation in the wake of the nationwide protests.

As the regime continues to suppress voices of dissent, the international community watches with bated breath, waiting to see what the future holds for Iran.

