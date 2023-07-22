Free Iran Summit 2023: Former UN Special Representative Ad Melkert calls for change in Iran

In his potent speech, Melkert acknowledged the endurance and unity of the Iranian people, standing tall against a ruthless regime, striving for a secular and democratic republic. Despite the dwindling global media attention, the former UN diplomat confirmed that the uprising persists, saying, “Although global media attention is tending to fade after initial interest and recognition, the uprising continues.”

Melkert praised the brave Iranian men and women who have voiced their resistance, noting their actions serve as compelling reasons for a swift transformation. “These reasons, adding to decades of resistance by countless brave citizens…have been provided by the courageous women and men in Iran that have stood up in great numbers against a merciless regime,” he stated.

In his address, the former head of the UN Assistance Mission to Iraq also called on the international community to uphold their vigilance and back the Iranian people’s fight for justice and freedom. He underscored the need for a UN fact-finding mission to investigate human rights abuses, suggesting that this mission would be instrumental in holding oppressors accountable.

The speaker also reflected on the recent UN Human Rights Council’s decision to initiate an independent international fact-finding mission to investigate human rights violations in Iran, saying, “The global community demands access to the facts on the ground and demands accountability. It’s an important step, yet a step that needs to be followed by more action.”

Ad Melkert, UNSG Special Representative, Head of the UNAMI Until 2011:

On your journey to victory, today’s meeting serves more than ever as a testimony to perseverance and solidarity as the necessary ingredients to make change in Iran inevitable. And there are strong reasons to… pic.twitter.com/Avir4LxRdt — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) July 11, 2023

Echoing the need for continued international support, Melkert declared, “To support and hopefully accelerate that change is our common vow today and our commitment in the time ahead for as long as it takes to let justice prevail for all Iranians that are craving respect for their fundamental rights, freedom to express themselves, and democracy to decide.”

With these statements, Melkert emphasized the critical role of the international community in supporting the Iranian people’s quest for a democratic and secular republic. His words resonate as a rallying call for action and a testament to the spirit of those fighting for change in Iran.

