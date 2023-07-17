Free Iran Summit 2023: Women of the resistance pioneering the call for democracy

The conference, themed “Democratic Republic of Iran: Imperative to Regional Peace and Stability,” drew former leaders and legislators from Asian, African, and European nations. They discussed the recent uprisings in Iran, the regime’s efforts to impede the imminent revolution, identifying a viable alternative to the current regime, and the formulation of suitable policies to address the regime’s challenges to global stability.

“For nearly four decades, women across all strata of this movement have led and managed affairs, deriving lessons from priceless and often blood-soaked experiences,” stated Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI President-elect and the keynote speaker stated, .

“The Mojahedin have successfully preserved and propelled the organized movement aiming to overthrow the regime, both within and outside Iran’s borders. They have thwarted countless plots and assaults orchestrated by the regime.”

She also drew attention to the regime’s fear of the leading women of the resistance. “Iranian women have resolved to overthrow the largest religious dictatorship in history,” Rajavi stated.

“For this reason, the regime and its IRGC guards live in continual fear of this resistance and its leading women, whether in the cities and streets of Iran, Ashraf 3, or anywhere globally.”

She expressed, “Now, as we enter the 15th century, let it be defined by the name of the Iranian people, the Republic, and the democratic revolution of Iran. This revolution promises freedom for the Iranian people and peace and security for the region and the world.”

The Free Iran World Summit 2023 continues to explore avenues to facilitate a democratic transition in Iran and affirm the critical role women play in this political landscape.

