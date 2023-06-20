Global outrage at attack by Albanian security forces against Ashraf 3

They raided Ashraf 3, breaking doors, closets, and equipment, while using tear gas and pepper spray to attack the residents. They also damaged and confiscated many computers.

During the attack, Mr. Ali Mostashari, a member of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), was killed, and more than 100 people suffered injuries from the police’s use of pepper spray. Several individuals are in critical condition, with some being transferred to Mother Teresa Hospital in Tirana.

“The actions of the Albanian police are reminiscent of the criminal attacks by Nouri al-Maliki forces on Camp Ashraf in Iraq between 2009 and 2015,” the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) wrote in a statement.

The Iranian Resistance called on the U.S. Government and the United Nations to condemn this criminal and barbaric behavior, as they have repeatedly pledged to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of Ashraf.

The NCRI also urge the U.S. and UN to “provide the necessary guarantees to prevent these types of outlaw behavior that flagrantly violate many international treaties, including of the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the European Convention on Human Rights.”

June 20 — Paris, France

Following the attack on Ashraf 3, freedom-loving Iranians held protest rallies in front of the embassies and consulates of Albania in different countries. In Paris, France, supporters of the Iranian Resistance gathered in front of the Albanian embassy and warned that appeasing the mullahs’ regime and negotiating with them will only pave the way for killings and crimes.

June 20 — The Hague, Netherlands

In the Hague, Netherlands, supporters of the Iranian resistance gathered in front of the Albanian embassy and called for an end to deals and ties with the mullahs’ regime.In Stockholm, Sweden, demonstrators chanted, “Those who shake the hands of the mullahs are complicit in their crimes!”

June 20 — Essen, Germany

