Iran: Conditions in Prisons Across the Country are Still Extremely Concerning

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that there has been much concern about the fate of political prisoners in Iran over the past few years. The regime has always mistreated political prisoners, making their time in jail a misery. Many political prisoners have been denied essential medical attention or hospital treatment or have been tortured to the point of irreversible injury or death. Psychological torture is just as common as physical torture.

Over the past few weeks, there have been growing concerns about the fate of prisoners in Urmia Central Prison. The authorities have been denying inmates access to food and are increasing the repressive measures against them.

It has been reported that prison authorities have cut the prisoners’ meal portions to a quarter of the usual size. Of course, this has angered the inmates and a number of them protested. However, they were told by prison officials that any prisoner than continues to protest will be given an additional seven months to serve.

The prisoners are already battling to stay healthy amid the Coronavirus health crisis. The virus has been spreading across the prison and the inmates have been left extremely vulnerable because no protective or sanitary measures have been put in place.

And the prison authorities have also failed to respond to the most basic medical needs of the prisoners that have contracted the virus. Without protective and sanitary measures, isolation of sick prisoners, etc., the virus is continuing to spread to more and more inmates. This makes the situation very worrying for all prisoners, but especially worrying for those that have pre-existing health conditions that make them even more vulnerable.

Political prisoner Arash Nasri who is currently in Gohardasht Prison in Karaj asked prison officials for permission to attend the funeral of his daughter. His request was denied, sparking protests by his fellow prisoners in ward 4 of the prison who covered up the surveillance cameras.

The judicial authority of the prison Amin Vaziri refused to let Nasri attend his daughter’s funeral on “security-related” concerns.

Nasri’s daughter passed away suddenly at the age of just 15 a few days ago. Nasri is serving a 17-year prison sentence all because he was a member of Khebat – a Kurdish opposition group.

These examples of the regime’s barbarity are just a display of it trying to seem in control. Dissent is at an all-time high and the regime is losing control in all areas, in particular, the domestic situation with an increasing number of protests taking place across the country.

The head of the regime’s judiciary, Ebrahim Raisi, said earlier this week that “insecurity” in society will not be tolerated and he called on the state security forces and the judiciary officials to deal firmly with anyone considered to disrupt “society’s security”.

The top commander of the notorious Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also said that efforts would be made to keep the people in line. Hossein Salami said that the IRGC will be putting strict protocols in place in the run-up to the presidential elections.