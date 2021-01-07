Iran: Coronavirus Fatalities in 478 Cities Exceeds 197,900

More than 197,900 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19, which has spread to 478 cities in Iran, reported by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

the Coronavirus death toll in 478 cities across Iran had exceeded 197,900. The number of victims in Tehran is 48,491, Khorasan Razavi 13,390, Isfahan 12,345, Khuzestan 9,975, Lorestan 7,993, Mazandaran 7,622, East Azerbaijan 7,562, Fars 6,051, Golestan 4,897, Central Province 4,098, Zanjan 2,085, Hormozgan 2,075, Ilam 2,040, and Bushehr 1,994.

#Iran Coronavirus Update More than 197,900 people have died of the novel #coronavirus in 478 cities checkered across all of Iran's 31 provinces, according to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK. Full Reporthttps://t.co/T7S5anF7xA pic.twitter.com/twnw9mIdi5 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) January 6, 2021

STATEMENTS BY REGIME OFFICIALS

Masoud Mardani, member of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCR): Our country will be affected by the COVID-19 virus until the end of autumn next year.

(ISNA news agency, January 6, 2021)

Health Ministry’s spokesperson: Coronavirus is still laying in ambush unabated and can take us back to hard times at any time.

The regime refused to purchase vaccines

Mohammad-Reza Hashemian ICU Specialist: The vaccine should be made available to vulnerable people as soon as possible. If we wait until July 2021 to produce Iranian vaccines, a black market for the vaccine will be created in the country.

(IRNA news agency, January 6, 2021)

#WeStand4FreeIran

As long as the mullahs' regime is in power, there will be no attempt to buy #COVID19 vaccines, clean the air, or spend national funds on saving Iranians from floods and earthquakes.https://t.co/NiLpnvtCbO pic.twitter.com/NhCVvgAlpR — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) January 6, 2021

CEO of Tehran’s Air Quality Control Company: COVID-19 virus can also be transmitted through the air. Besides, people living in polluted cities such as Tehran are more likely to die from Corona due to air pollution.

(Mehr news agency, January 6, 2021)

Tabriz University of Medical Sciences: While the number of COVID-19 deaths has reached ten per day, the situation is unstable.

Due to the increase in Coronavirus infections, the regime’s parliament deputy from Babol demanded a complete two-week quarantine in Mazandaran Province. (Mehr, January 6, 2021)

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): The mullahs ruling Iran facilitated the spread of Coronavirus and did not make any serious efforts to contain it. This is why the pandemic has turned into a source for hidden escalation of fury and anger.

Because of pollution, the people of Tehran and major Iranian capitals cry out “we cannot breathe!” The mullahs waste the country’s wealth in anti-patriotic nuclear and missile projects and on the export of terrorism. By using Mazut, they bring death to the people of Iran.

The mullahs ruling Iran facilitated the spread of #Coronavirus and did not make any serious efforts to contain it. This is why the pandemic has turned into a source for hidden escalation of fury and anger. #Iran pic.twitter.com/POXm7kOo8j — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) January 5, 2021

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube