Iran Coronavirus: Iranian Doctors, Nurses and Healthcare Workers Deprived and Oppressed

More than 193,900 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19, which has spread to 475 cities in Iran, reported by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The coronavirus death toll in various provinces after ten-month include:

47,641 in Tehran, 13,230 in Razavi Khorasan, 11,795 in Isfahan, 9855 in Khuzestan, 7838 in Lorestan, 7342 in Mazandaran, 7472 in East Azerbaijan, 6881 in Gilan, 4209 in Kerman, 4069 in Kermanshah, 4028 in Markazi, 3427 in Yazd, 2377 in Ardabil, 2988 in North Khorasan, and 1811 in South Khorasan.

Iran Coronavirus Update More than 193,900 people have died of the novel coronavirus in 475 cities checkered across all of Iran's 31 provinces, according to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the Iranian opposition to the mullahs’ regime, has been monitoring the situation since the beginning of the outbreak because of the corrupt mullahs’ regime cannot be trusted to be honest in such situations. The regime claims that the number of people has died – a fourth of the figure stated by the MEK.

The mullah regime’s appalling mismanagement of the coronavirus health crisis has resulted in an extremely high death toll. The crisis has been spiraling out of control and parts of the country are currently experiencing the third wave.

All over the world Governments are competing to gain more coronavirus vaccines to rescue their people. Many officials believe that medical staff who provide invaluable services in combating the health crisis must be the first receivers of vaccines.

Under the mullah’s regime, the situation is totally different. There is no news about vaccination, but the government has yet to provide essential equipment for medical workers.

Many healthcare workers have contracted the coronavirus, which has decreased the country’s medical workers exerted additional pressure on their colleagues.

STATEMENTS BY REGIME OFFICIALS

On December 17, Mohammad Mirzabeigi, head of Iran’s Nursing Apparatus Organization, said: “Of the roughly 145,000 nurses across the country around 60,000 have contracted Covid-19 and 6,000 are in quarantine,”

On December 10, Maryam Hazrati, deputy of nursing affairs in the Health Ministry, warned about overwhelming pressure on nurses. “Around 40,000 nurses across the country have contracted Covid-19 and are now in quarantine. With their loss pressure on the remaining nurses has increased significantly,”.

On December 18, Alireza Zali, the head of the coronavirus Task Force, confirmed the death of 46 medical workers in Tehran and 200 in other provinces.

Wrecking the lives of Iranian medical workers #IransAngels

This gathering took place in Babol, North of Iran as frontline #COVID19 fighters took on the risk to do extra time but got nothing back from the government @WHO

This gathering took place in Babol, North of Iran as frontline COVID19 fighters took on the risk to do extra time but got nothing back from the government

Health professionals concerns

On November 12, Alireza Sedaghat, head of the ICU department in Mashhad’s Imam Reza hospital said: “After nine months of bad working, mental, and physical conditions, more than 50 percent of nurses in the ICU section have contracted the coronavirus, 20 percent of which have been hospitalized in the ICU section themselves. This is a disaster,”.

On December 17, Abdollah Safari, deputy chief of the Nursing Organization, said: “Negligence toward nurses’ demands diminishes their motivation… and in some cases, these indifferencies lead nurses to migrate from the country. In the long run, this issue would exacerbate the crisis of shortage of nurses in the country,”.

On December 14, Shamsuddin Shamsi, the head of Iran’s Supreme Nursing Council said: “One of the main severe shortages we are facing is in the number of nurses. We do not even have one nurse for each hospital bed while the global standard is 2.5 nurses for each bed. Even in developing countries, this number is higher than two,”.

Mismanagement of the mullahs’ regime not only pressures medical workers but endangers the country’s future by reducing Iran’s valuable human resources.

Also, the government does not pay nurses’ arrears and delayed paychecks, it is unlikely to provide necessary items for medical apparatuses and improve the country’s health department.

The withholding of salaries for medical workers is shocking given that the Supreme Leader has a huge wealth. Why have none of these organizations given any assistance to the medical workers that are propping the country up?

Crowds of frustrated healthcare workers in Iran have been shaping since late July. Caring medical staff in Isfahan and Shiraz demand their wages, saying hospitals are not paying them according to new government approvals that should be $125

Therefore, like other sectors of society, medical workers are also the only way is to protest to achieve their inherent rights.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): Hail to the doctors and nurses who are saving lives by taking the highest risks. As the number of casualties is approaching 200,000, the IRGC must be disbanded, and its budget and facilities allocated to the healthcare system to help combat Coronavirus.

We commemorate the physicians and nurses who lost their lives to provide care to the Coronavirus patients. They risk their own lives while their basic rights have been trampled for years under the mullahs' rule. All of us feel indebted to these selfless women & men

