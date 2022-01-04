Iran: COVID-19 Fatalities Surpass 494,700

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 494,700 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 3.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Monday, January 3, 2022, that the COVID-19 fatalities in 547 cities have reached 494,700. In Tehran, the death toll has reached 115,660, Khorasan Razavi 39,915, Isfahan 34,245, West Azerbaijan 18,653, Mazandaran 17,975, Sistan and Baluchestan 13,655, Qom 13,310, Kurdistan 8,157, and Ardabil 6,290.

Head of the Food and Drug Organization: We no longer have any imports from abroad. The import of vaccines from foreign countries is prohibited. (State Radio and TV news agency, January 3, 2022)

The regime’s Deputy Health Minister: Omicron’s infection rate has increased, and we have had 194 positive cases, which is on the rise. (ISNA news agency, January 3, 2022)

Mohammad-Reza Mahboubfar, a health expert: The statistics of the Health Ministry are only the tip of the Omicron iceberg. Though today it is too late to lock down, if no serious action is taken, it will not be possible to get out of the Coronavirus swamp easily. (Hamdely daily, January 3, 2022)

Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: When one case of Omicron is identified in a community, there are 100 more cases. The Omicron variant has spread throughout the Province. (Mehr news agency, January 3, 2022)

Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences spokesperson said: Omicron variant is spreading rapidly in the Province. (IRNA news agency, January 3, 2022)

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

