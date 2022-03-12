Iran: Coronavirus Fatalities Surpass 521,500

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 521,500 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of March 11.

The Coronavirus deth toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization announced on Friday, March 11, 2022, that the Coronavirus deaths in 547 cities have surpassed 521,500. The number of victims in Tehran has reached 122,655, Khorasan Razavi 41,665, Isfahan 36,340, Khuzestan 31,380, Fars, 20,080, West Azerbaijan 19,668, Mazandaran 18,590, East Azerbaijan 18,078, Gilan 17,875, Lorestan 16,945, Alborz 15,248, Kerman 14,282, Qom 13,885, Hamedan 9,683, Central Province 9,433, Hormozgan 8,625, Yazd 8,593, Semnan 6,845, North Khorasan 6,713, Qazvin 6,268, Zanjan 5,010, Ilam 4,968, South Khorasan 4,706, and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 3,949.

Head of Iran’s National Epidemiologist Committee: The process of reducing COVID-19 deaths is very slow. There is a possibility that we will have the seventh COVID-19 outbreak in late April. (ISNA news agency, March 11, 2022)

West Azerbaijan Medical University: With the increase in COVID-19 patients and, consequently, hospitalizations, the number of deaths has also increased. (IRNA news agency, March 11, 2022)

Hamadan Medical University: Currently, the COVID-19 status indicates that eight cities are red out of 10 cities in the province, and two are orange. (IRNA, March 11, 2022)

Ahvaz Jundishapur Medical University: 278 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, and currently 198 are in the ICU. (ISNA, March 11, 2022)

Mashhad Medical University: Currently, 678 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, of whom 182 are in ICU. (Mehr news agency, March 11, 2022)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

