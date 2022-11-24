Iran: Kurds’ tenacious resistance to the regime’s harsh crackdown

On Monday, November 21, day 67 of the Iran uprising, Kurdish cities bravely resisted regime attacks despite the IRGC’s massive military clampdown. Young people have already begun nightly protests in various parts of Tehran and other cities, and student demonstrations have continued in dozens of universities. Moreover, people in various cities turned the funerals of the martyrs into anti-government protests.

Students from Tehran’s Allameh University’s School of Literature, the schools of chemistry and basic sciences at Tehran’s University of Science and Industry, Medical Sciences students in Sanandaj, Hamedan, and Alborz, students from the Technical University of Khansar, students from the Azad University of Shahinshahr, students from Somayyeh Vocational Technical School in Najafabad, and students from Bonab University staged sit-ins and protests.

On Saturday night, security forces and special units entered Mahabad armed with military weapons and armored vehicles. They shot at people in the streets and at their homes, and they also cut off the city’s electricity. Security officers extensively damaged and destroyed people’s shops and homes, and they arrested a large number of people. The assault on Mahabad lasted until Sunday.

In Sanandaj, Marivan, Divandarreh, and Piranshahr, security forces opened fire on unarmed civilians resulting in several protesters getting killed or seriously injured.

The IRGC dispatched troops with armor and helicopters to the western provinces on Monday, November 21. According to eyewitnesses, military forces shot youths and women in Javanrud with Dushka semi-heavy machine guns. Javanrud residents rushed to hospitals to donate blood.

Plainclothes agents arrested students at Tehran University’s Fatemiyoun girls’ dormitory. Security forces also attacked a medical student dormitory in Isfahan early Saturday morning, November 19. Prior to that, on Thursday, special forces and security forces attacked Shiraz University’s Kharazmi Library, violently arresting at least one student and dragging him to the ground and out of the library.

On November 16 and 17, security forces attacked Kermanshah’s Razi University and its dormitories. They arrested about 120 students and transferred them to Kermanshah’s dreaded Dizelabad prison.

During protests in Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan Province, NE Iran, security forces brutalized and arrested a pregnant woman, Mahshid Kashani Nejad. The violent beating caused Ms. Kashani Nejad to miscarry. She also sustained a shoulder fracture. In the Central Prison of Mashhad, she was denied access to appropriate medical services. Ten of these women were punished by being transferred to the general ward, which lacked basic amenities.

