Iran: Raisi’s “unified governance” falters as regime’s hold weakens

However, recent developments have cast significant doubts over this decision, turning the regime’s dreams into potential nightmares.

The intentions were clear: Khamenei hoped that Raisi’s appointment would present a united front against any rising resistance. But following a nationwide uprising last year, this unity has disintegrated rapidly.

Such denouncements from within are echoing across state-run media. On May 3, the Jahan-e Sanat newspaper, a regime publication, candidly admitted, “The current government is the weakest after the [1979] revolution, no one is defending this government.”

These sentiments were echoed by the Hammihan newspaper on August 1, which highlighted Raisi’s unfulfilled promises, ranging from inflation control to employment and housing targets.

In an astonishing turn of events, several Majlis members, who once backed Raisi’s presidential candidacy, expressed their regret. As per Khabar Online, “Several of those supporting representatives collected a petition, stating that they apologize to the Majlis and the nation for supporting Raisi to be elected as president.”

It’s worth remembering that Khamenei had handpicked Raisi, infamously involved in the 1988 political prisoner massacre, as the presidential victor in a heavily criticized election on June 18, 2021. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) had then warned that Raisi’s appointment would only hasten the regime’s downfall.

Raisi’s primary role was to counteract the growing influence of the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and to assure the regime’s longevity. However, the regime’s own analysts have since admitted that the PMOI remains a pressing concern, chiefly due to their increasing appeal to the country’s youth.

Mohammad Quchani, one such expert, expressed the need to understand the PMOI better to prevent more youth from aligning with them. Another expert, known as Fayaz, conceded the regime’s failure to neutralize the Iranian Resistance. He remarked, “The fact that the PMOI is structurally still alive, shows that it is not just because of the support of the United States and Britain. We haven’t yet destroyed the PMOI.”

