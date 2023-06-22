Iranian leaked documents disclose plan to establish “club of sanctioned countries”

The evidence, published by the group “GhyamSarnegouni” on Telegram, reveals Tehran’s outreach to countries facing similar global condemnation in an attempt to form strategic alliances that effectively provide immunity to regimes undermining peace and violating human rights.

The files disclosed by GhyamSarnegouni detail communications from the highest echelons of the Iranian government, including the Office of the President, Vice President’s Office, and various ministries. The documents suggest that Tehran is actively pursuing an alliance named the “Club of Sanctioned Countries”, including nations such as Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Syria, Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea, Sudan, Congo, Lebanon, Somalia, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Libya, Mali, Nicaragua, as well as specific companies and banks in China.

In one letter, dated 15-5-2022 and classified as “highly confidential,” Hasan Kazemi Ghomi, the Deputy for International and Regional Cooperation, elaborates on a proposal for activating the “Club of Sanctioned Countries”. He suggests that the purpose of the club is to establish an alternative pathway that bypasses sanctions, promotes self-sufficiency, and mitigates the sanctions’ impact.

Another document provides a summary of the management process on the club’s external negotiations. The document, dated 29-4-2023, indicates that the initiative originated in Iran and was proposed initially in 1983. After gaining momentum with significant sanctions imposed on Russia and China, it was revisited, and an international framework aimed at reducing the sanctions’ impact was proposed.

The document also mentions meetings with ambassadors from six countries (China, Belarus, Syria, Venezuela, and Cuba) that resulted in the club’s name changing to ASIU, or “Anti-Sanctions International Union.” Following this, Iran will serve as the “Temporary Secretariat of the International Anti-Sanctions Union,” indicating its central role in the initiative.

The revelations in these documents indicate that Iran is unwilling or unable to change its controversial domestic and foreign policies. Instead, it seeks to disrupt the global order and undermine attempts by Western governments to engage in negotiations.

These leaks come at a time when the international community is grappling with how to manage Iran’s controversial activities. If the “Anti-Sanctions International Union” becomes a reality, it could fundamentally change the dynamics of global sanctions and render them ineffective as a means of enforcing international law and human rights.

