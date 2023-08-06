Iran’s regime has recently secured membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) amid an extensive propaganda campaign spearheaded by Ebrahim Raisi’s government.In the face of crippling international sanctions, observers worldwide are now asking whether this development will rescue the nation’s teetering economy or merely provide an empty spectacle.

The SCO, originally known as the Shanghai Five Mechanism, was founded in 1996 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan to bolster multilateral cooperation in security, economic, and political realms in the Eurasian region. The organization expanded over time, with India and Pakistan gaining full membership in June 2017.

Iran’s journey to full SCO membership was a rocky one, complicated by international sanctions due to allegations of sponsoring terrorism. Tehran’s application was obstructed until 2015 by the United Nations sanctions. Even after these were lifted, internal resistance from SCO member Tajikistan continued to impede progress. However, following security talks, Tajikistan eventually gave its necessary approval.

Interestingly, as part of the conditions for its SCO entry, Iran was compelled to retract from its notorious strategy of sponsoring terrorism within member countries.

The key question, however, is whether SCO membership will help alleviate Tehran’s economic woes. Mohammad Lahooti of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce expressed scepticism on this front, noting that other SCO members had reduced trade with Iran due to its non-membership in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Iran’s FATF blacklisting for non-adherence to financial transparency rules has made other nations wary of engaging in direct trade.

Furthermore, a report from the Center for Research of the Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture stated that the benefits of SCO membership are effectively tied to the lifting of international sanctions.

Ex-Deputy of Asia and Oceania at the regime’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ebrahim Rahimpour, echoed this, stating that the SCO’s key members, China and India, are not expected to increase investment in Iran as this might trigger US backlash.

Given these complications, Iran’s SCO membership appears to be more about maintaining appearances than reaping any tangible benefits. Despite the regime’s propaganda, the path to economic recovery via the SCO seems steep, especially given Iran’s isolation, lack of modern infrastructure, and ongoing presence on the FATF blacklist. This hollow achievement, however, serves to mask the harsh reality from the Iranian people.

