Iran’s regime ramps up repression amid growing resistance

A noticeable tactic has been the acceleration in the number of executions across the country.

From August 6 to August 10, reports indicate that 24 prisoners have been executed in various cities, including Hamedan, Mashhad, Yasuj, Marand, and Shiraz. These executions are seen as the regime’s effort to not only exert control but also instill fear in the masses.

Concurrently, other suppression tactics are in play. The activities of the “morality police” are expanding, and the regime’s focus on the Iranian Resistance, particularly the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), has sharpened. A recent summons by the regime’s judiciary intends to prosecute 104 MEK members, urging them to have their lawyers represent them in court. Historically, the regime has persecuted tens of thousands of MEK members and supporters.

Nevertheless, in defiance of this growing oppression, the MEK’s Resistance Units have ramped up their efforts to keep the spirit of resistance alive. Despite the inherent dangers, these units are demonstrating their readiness to stand for the MEK and the broader Iranian Resistance. Videos emerging from various cities across Iran echo sentiments of readiness to combat the regime’s tyranny. A Resistance Unit member from Tehran voiced, “Down with Khamenei, damned be Khomeini, hail to Rajavi.”

There’s a groundswell of similar activities reported from various Iranian cities including Mashhad, Urmia, Shahrekord, and Marand, to name a few. Public displays of defiance, such as placards in Shahrekord, read, “We will face off with the regime’s criminals in the streets with our uprisings.”

Challenging the regime further, a member in Tehran dared regime leaders like Khamenei, Ebrahim Raisi, and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Eje’i to stand trial in an international court for their alleged crimes against humanity.

This widespread wave of resistance activities, symbolized by placards and posters, hasn’t gone unnoticed by regime authorities. Recent discussions among officials reveal their growing concern about the influential role the MEK is playing in fermenting anti-regime protests. For 44 years, the regime has tried to diminish the PMOI’s significance inside the country through extensive propaganda and by leveraging domestic and foreign collaborators.

Yet, the increasing actions and influence of the MEK’s Resistance Units highlight the regime’s diminishing grip on power and symbolize a hope-filled journey towards achieving freedom in Iran.

