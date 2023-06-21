Irish Senate stands with Iran: Endorses democratic change and condemns IRGC

Thirty-six of the sixty senators in the Seanad Éireann (Irish Senate) endorsed a statement supporting the Iranian populace’s aspirations, and the ten-point plan proposed by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi for the establishment of a democratic republic in Iran.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Iran in their desire for a secular and democratic republic where no individual, regardless of religion or birthright, has any privilege over others,” the signed statement reads. The signatories rejected all forms of dictatorship and urged the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

High-ranking officials like the President and Deputy of the Irish Senate, leaders from the two main coalition parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, and Senator David Norris, a former presidential candidate, are among the signatories. The support also extends from five former ministers, two former parliamentary ombudsmen, the Irish President in the European Council, and twelve Senate spokespersons, including the spokespersons for foreign affairs and defense.

The signed statement empathetically recognized the toll on the Iranian populace due to the uprising: “For the past six months, the world has witnessed a sweeping popular uprising in Iran, demanding freedom and democracy. Some 750 protesters have been killed and 30,000 arrested.”

The senators acknowledged the responsibility of the international community and showed explicit support for the democratic coalition of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). They endorsed NCRI President, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s ten-point plan, which advocates for free elections, freedom of assembly and expression, the abolition of the death penalty, gender equality, separation of religion and state, autonomy for Iran’s ethnicities, and a non-nuclear Iran.

They expressed strong condemnation for the “Iranian regime’s meddling in the Middle East region and Europe, including its terrorist attempts and cyber-attacks in Albania.”

In closing, they implored the international community to join in solidarity with the Iranian people’s pursuit of democratic change and to take decisive steps against the current regime, including blacklisting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and holding regime officials accountable for their alleged crimes against humanity.

